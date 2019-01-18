John Lewis is selling 47% more of this thanks to the Marie Kondo effect

The leading retailer is reporting record sales of storage solutions as we declutter, thanks to tidying guru

New year, new storage appears to be the mantra so far for 2019 – as the Marie Kondo effect sweeps the nation.

Following the hugely successful debut of Marie Kondo’s Netflix ‘Tidying Up’ series earlier this month, John Lewis & Partners has reported record breaking sales of storage related items. With storage box sales soaring by 47 per cent, and storage baskets seeing a significant sales uplift of 24 per cent on last January.

‘The popularity of Marie Kondo showcasing how best to “declutter” your home has had a huge influence on our customers’ says Matt Thomas, Partner & Utility Shop Buyer at John Lewis & Partners. ‘A tidy home equates to a tidy mind. It’s clear that customers are taking inspiration and starting early when it comes to spring cleaning.’

As we tackle our wardrobes, sales of clothing hooks are up 36 per cent. The Neatfreak! stackable shoe rack has seen sales soar by a whopping 518 per cent so far this year!

Modular storage, perfect for mixing and matching for a bespoke solution, is up 16 per cent compared to the same time last year.

As modern homes get smaller, clever solutions are increasingly important.

Simple storage can make all the difference for how tidy our homes feel. The things we keep, because they ‘spark joy’, still need to be stored somewhere – investing in streamlined, practical furniture pieces is a great choice for such items.

Baskets are one of John Lewis & Partner’s best-selling storage solutions. Thanks to the Modern Maker trend for 2019 seagrass, water hyacinth and jute are all hugely popular materials right now.

With over 50,000 post using the hashtag #declutteryourlife it would seem that there’s an appetite to live a more organised life.

As the nation embraces the ‘KonMari’ method of decluttering, it’s clear to see clever storage is key.

