New Primark fleece bedding warming the hearts of shoppers

If there’s one way to beat cold winter nights, it’s with this new Primark fleece bedding. The discount retailer are the latest high street store to sell a fleecy feel bedding set.

As temperatures drop this fleece-feel bedding is looking more and more appealing.

Further fleece on the shelves: Stay warm and toasty with dreamy new B&M waffle fleece bedding

If you’re looking for adorable extra warmth at bedtime this winter, don’t miss Primark’s new Fleece Waffle Bedding, from £15.

It’s already causing great delight amongst shoppers….

New Primark fleece bedding

This could very well be the festive red bedding for Mr & Mrs Claus. This Primark fleece bedding is the ideal solution for those wanting to give their bedrooms a Christmas makeover, without buying into the full-on yule-tide motifs.

The jolly red colouring makes this bedding feel incredibly festive without a Santa or Christmas tree motif in sight. It’s the perfect grown-up alternative Christmas bedding.

The bedding is in not available online, it’s only in stores. The red fleece waffle bedding is in stores nationwide now, only while stocks last.

For the full effect: Family Christmas pyjamas – will you be wearing matching PJs this year?

Primark shared the new bedding with fans, simply saying, ‘Cosiness you’ll never want to leave ❤️.’Quite literally warming the hearts of shoppers, in just one day the post has amassed a whopping 10,467 likes and 82 comments.

The notion of never leaving a warm bed evidently appeals to the masses.

One fan comments, ‘It looks so festive and inviting!’ We whole heartily agree, as the rain pours outside while we report!

Another romanticising the bedding, saying ‘Oh this is very nice and very pretty❤️❤️🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊’.

‘The red is faaaaab!!!’ states another.

Another doesn’t even need words to be heard, simply posting ‘😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍

Video Of The Week

One comments, ‘I bought this bedding in the purple. Upset it didn’t have the pillowcase to match in it 😭 love it though it’s so comfy’. While disappointed with the lack of pillow, overall delighted with the bedding!

If you haven’t already, will you succumb to fleece bedding this winter? Right now, we are feeling like our answer is a resounding YES.