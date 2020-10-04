New premium Aldi pet range is perfect for even the poshest of pooches

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Meet Lloyd, the most stylish Whippet on Instagram. Lloyd is a fan of the latest Aldi pets range – and for good reason, it’s the best yet!

The supermarket has partnered with Lloyd of @AllAboutLloyd, Britain’s poshest pooch, to launch the new Specialbuys collection. More used to wearing £150 Burberry jumpers as seen elsewhere on his feed, Lloyd has been trying out Aldi’s latest range for size, with the highest priced item available for less than £20.

He’s given the two paws up to Aldi’s new premium pet range. Enjoying the comfy new pet beds and ergonomically crafted slanted food bowls.

Aldi’s Essential Winter Pet range is available to pre-order online from today, in stores from 8th October, while stocks last.

New Aldi pets range

‘Every pet owner out there wants to give their best friend the very best, and we’re adamant that cost shouldn’t be a barrier to delivering on that desire’ explains Julie Ashfield, Managing Director of Buying at Aldi UK.

‘Working with Lloyd has proven that you can treat your pets to the best no matter what your budget. Thanks to the high-quality yet affordable products that we’re proud to offer our customers.’

‘My human just can’t stop treating me with the finest things, and when she told me how affordable my new cozy coat from the @aldiuk pet range was, I couldn’t believe it!’ reads the message posted on the popular Instagram account. The adorable Dog Parka retails for £9.99.

In addition to the pet jackets the premium range offers pet bowls (£4.99); blankets (£7.99); cat scratching post (£14.99) and pet beds galore (from £8.99). Premium but still all highly affordable.

Pre-order now: Aldi Essential Winter Pet range

Paz, owner of Lloyd, says, ‘The new Aldi pet range was an instant hit with Lloyd. He loved the squeaky Food Bag Dog Toy and immediately settled into the Comfy Pet Bed, making it his own. Lloyd has been lucky enough to model for a number of luxurious brands, so we know about quality, but we both agreed that Aldi’s pet range exceeded expectations and met his high standards! Amazing value for such great quality and style.’

Here’s more of Lloyd just being fabulous…

Video Of The Week

Related: Keep homes safe with pet-friendly houseplants – expert reveals toxic plants to avoid with animals

We hope your pet loves the range as much as Lloyd does, and we’d love to see the snaps.

The range is in stores for this Thursday 8th October.