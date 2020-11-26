We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Unwinding at night can be a challenge, especially if your stressed or have a partner who snores. But this speaker pillow Black Friday deal from Soundasleep could make that a thing of the past.

Created by the sleep experts at Soundasleep, the Speaker Pillow promises to help you unwind at the end of a day to the sound of your favourite music, a podcast or a mindfulness app. For this weekend only you can pick it up in the Black Friday sale for just £29.99 with free delivery.

Speaker pillow: Was £39.99, Now £29.99, Soundasleep

Save £10 on this newly launched speaker pillow, with free delivery to boot. The clever pillow will not only help lull you to sleep with your choice of music or podcast, but it can also help track your sleep. Simply use the code SOUND10 at check out to take advantage of the offer. View Deal

A smart speaker pillow might sound bonkers. But as someone who needs a sleep story from the Calm app to drift off to sleep, this has shot straight to the top of my Christmas list.

Many speaker pillows can be a bit sketch in the comfort department, but Soundasleep hasn’t skimped on the quality of the pillow. This pillow is not just smart, but comfortable.

The pillow is supportive, generously filled with soft and springy hollowfibre. It is then wrapped in a luxurious quilted cover for extra comfort.

The smart part comes from the speaker hidden inside. The built-in speaker plays directly from the pillow, so you don’t need to use earphones to avoid disturbing your partner or flatmate. Simply plug your phone into the cable that reaches out of the side of the pillow, open your chosen app and hit play.

If you don’t like the idea of a cable coming out of your pillow, Soundasleep also has a Bluetooth speaker version on offer for £20. It offers eight hours of playback time and has a cable to charge the pillow up.

In addition to the speaker, the pillow can be paired with the sound asleep app to monitor your sleep. You can set a personal alarm and receive a report, perfect for anyone who can’t bear to wear a Fitbit to bed.

Will you be investing in a dreamy nights sleep this Black Friday?