Who doesn’t love the feeling of climbing into crisp new bed linen at the end of a long day? Slipping between fresh covers is one of life’s little pleasures, however, designer bedding can come with a hefty price tag!

But what if we told you high street fave, Wilko, has just dropped a whole new collection of summer-fresh designs starting from just £12 for a single duvet set?

Sharethrough (Mobile)

Not only does new bedding feel great, it can brighten up your whole bedroom and is a great way to reflect your personality, and we think Wilko’s new duvet covers are the perfect lift for summer and beyond. From pretty botanicals to geometric tribal prints, there are plenty of lively designs to choose from.

What’s more, they’re made from soft polycotton, meaning minimal creasing and many styles are reversible – that’s two covers for the price of one #winning!

Buy now: Treasured botanical double duvet set, £14, Wilko

Create a relaxed feel with this soft and feminine leaf print featuring muted tones that’ll complement most schemes. Pops of mustard yellow and plaster pink makes it a pretty pick. Team with dove grey and cream decor for a modern country look.

Buy now: Fusion panel double duvet set, £14, Wilko

Global-inspired patterns are a huge trend right now, so why not add a little exotic influence into the bedroom in the form of this tribal print duvet set? Get the look by adding accessories made from natural materials such as rattan and wood and combine with deeper tones like burgundy.

Buy now: Plants double duvet set, £14, Wilko

Bringing the greenery of the garden into your home is known to boost well being, so why not showcase them on your bedding, too? OK, it’s not quite the same as the real deal, but this set will certainly still spark joy! Create a fresh look by adding a forest green cushion and throw (also available from Wilko).

Buy now: Fern double duvet set, £14, Wilko

Go back to basics with this reversible fern print in calming cream and soft lavender. You’ll soon feel closer to nature as you drift off against its feathery fronds.

Buy now: Newstalgia retro double duvet set, £14. Wilko

Arguably, we’ve left the best until last! This bold botanical print has a retro vibe that’ll liven up any sleep space. With a teal colourway on the front and a more muted option in grey on the reverse, you can mix it up to suit your mood.

Video Of The Week

‘We know our customers like to make their bedrooms as personal, stylish and comfortable as possible, without spending all their hard-earned cash,’ says Charlotte Watson, Wilko Head of Home Buying. ‘Each year we aim to create on-trend bedding designs that will not only look great, but give our hard-working customers the ultimate comfort at the end of the day.’

‘This year, we have four beautiful SS19 bedding collections: Treasured, Newstalgia, Discovery and Fusion. Whether you’re after soft shades with hints of blush pinks and calming greys, or if you want to add a contemporary edge with bright, fresh colours, Wilko has you covered.’

Sweet dreams!