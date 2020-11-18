We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Scented candles and diffusers are an essential part of creating an welcoming atmosphere in our homes, especially during winter when we’re tucked up in front of Netflix. It’s hard to beat Yankee Candle when it comes candles and diffusers that will fill your whole home with a delicious scent. It you’re looking to pick one up, now is the perfect time with the many Yankee Candle Black Friday deals on offer this November.

Black Friday doesn’t officially start until the last Friday of the month, the day after Thanksgiving. However, there are already plenty of candle gift sets and bundles with up to 26 per cent off. We’ve rounded up some of the best deals, so you don’t miss a single opportunity to make your home smell amazing at an incredible price.

Yankee Candle Black Friday Deals 2020 – Quick links

Does Yankee Candle do Black Friday deals?

Yankee Candle has participated in the Black Friday sales for the last few years, so will definitely have some great deals on offer this year. The official Yankee Candle website has yet to launch any Black Friday special offers, however keep reading to find out what you can expect in the sale this year. Our top tip would be to sign up to the Yankee Candle newsletter to be the first to hear about any offers and pick up some extra special offers.

There are many deals already to be had in the Yankee Candle clearance sale if you can’t wait. Many other retailers have also already included Yankee Candle in their Black Friday sales. Amazon, Very, Debenhams and many more are offering savings of up to 26 per cent on Yankee Candle gift sets and bundles.

Yankee Candle Black Friday deals

Yankee Candle Vanilla Cupcake Large Jar Candle: Was £23.99, Now £17.99Amazon’s early Black Friday sale currently includes up to 30 per cent of Yankee Candle Large Jar Candles. Choose from scents including red apple wreath and fluffy towels. Personally, we can’t resist the sweet comforting scent of vanilla in our home. Especially during the dark winter months. Bundle up for an evening of Netflix with 25 per cent of the large vanilla cupcake candle. View Deal Yankee Candle Value Bundle with 10 Votive Candles: Was £20, Now £16.42

Save 18% on this scentsational bundle, filled with 10 of Yankee Candles favourite scents. The set includes the scents – clean cotton, fresh cut roses, baby powder, vanilla cupcake, vanilla lime, midnight jasmine, black cherry, soft blanket, alfresco afternoon and angel’s wings. Each votive has a burn time of 15 hours, keeping your home smelling delicious this festive season. View Deal

Yankee Candle WOW’ mixed sized scented candles gift set – Was £51, Now £25

Fill you home with some of Yankee candles most popular Christmas scents with this gift set from Debenhams. The set is currently on offer for just £25. For that price you will be snapping up one medium jar candle, two small jar candles, three votives and a pack of tea lights. To put that in perspective a medium jar candle would usually cost around £19.99. View Deal

Clean Cotton candle and reed diffuser bundle – Was £42, Now £29

Clean cotton is one of Yankee Candles best-selling scents for a reason. The reed diffuser and large candle are the ultimate dream team for filling your home with this fresh scent. The bundle is currently on offer for just £29 in Very’s Black Friday sale. View Deal

Cinnamon Sticks candle and reed diffuser bundle – Was £42, Now £29

Cinnamon sticks is a rich and spicy candle perfect for this time of year. Combining notes of cinnamon, clove, cardamon, bay leaves and cedar wood, this warming scent will leave an impression on guests. Save £13 on this large jar candle and diffuser bundle in Very’s Black Friday Sale View Deal

What to expect from Yankee Candle Black Friday deals 2020

The Yankee Candle website will be going all out on Black Friday this year. The sale is due to start on Monday 20th November for members signed up to the Yankee Candle mailing list. If you aren’t signed up you will need to wait until the 23rd. However, don’t fear, you will have until the 30th to bag some great deals.

The sale will include 30% off Wax Melts, 20% off personalised Candles and 30% off accessories such as candle holders, trays and jar toppers. On Black Friday itself shoppers will be able to scoop up 25% off Home Fragrance and Travel. If you are a Yankee Candle member you will also be treated to an extra 10 per cent off on 29th November.

Where is the cheapest place to buy Yankee Candles?

You can pick up some amazing deals on Yankee Candles at a range of stores including Amazon, QVC, Very, Debenhams and a host of other retailers. Amazon regularly includes Yankee Candle in their sales on Prime Day and Black Friday so is definitely worth keeping an eye on to snap up a bargain price.

However, the best deals on the largest range will be available directly from Yankee Candle. The online website includes an outlet and clearance section were you can pick up a deal on jar candles, gift sets and diffusers all year round.

Fill your home with some of your favourite Yankee Candles scents this Black Friday.