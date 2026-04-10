Strategist and content creator Francesca Swan is one of Ideal Home's new Open House contributors, sharing her thoughts on the concept of 'Everything' and what makes a home special to you. See the rest of her articles here.

I remember first visiting the V&A Museum in my twenties. Already awe-struck by the beauty of the building, my jaw hit the floor as I walked into the grand glass-domed rotunda foyer.

Within this majestic space, with its huge proportions and towering ceiling, hung the breathtaking 27ft long, 12ft wide V&A chandelier.

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Appearing to float, this delicate, yet imposing sculpture of blue, green and yellow blown glass tendrils, had a miraculous sense of energy and movement. As I examined it from every angle, it felt almost alive – a mysterious sea-creature, changing from every angle, as it danced with light and shade.

It was one of the strongest Everything reactions I have ever had. I must have spent at least an hour circling that rotunda, soaking it in, utterly immersed and transported with wonder.

It opened my eyes to the true potential of lights – not just as functional objects, but as sculpture, central to the essence of a space.

And so began my obsession with statement lights.

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(Image credit: Francesca Swan)

Statement lighting is form and function

More often than not, lighting is the first thing we notice in a room. If a light is on, your eye is automatically drawn to it.

To overlook that and treat lights as an afterthought is a big miss. Once you realise their importance, it completely changes how you approach a room.

Lighting is functional, but statement lighting is art. It can be the difference between an average scheme and an absolutely incredible one.

From a functional perspective, it ensures a room works for different purposes. From a form perspective, it can be fundamental to transforming an entire scheme.

Lighting should bring shape, colour and texture. It’s an extra layer of personality from above, championing the often overlooked fifth wall.

Lights can make a room 'Everything'

Frequently the starting point for my design is not colour, furniture or art – it morphs from an Everything statement light.

Scrolling recently through the 39k (!) pictures on my camera roll, it struck me just how central lighting has been to all my rooms.

Both of our apartments were blessed with very big rooms and very high ceilings, demanding lights of size and stature; both to ensure the space was properly lit and to work harmoniously with the original features and grand proportions.

Take the huge Arteriors chandelier in our living room, found during a rather deep stumble into an eBay hole. Brand new and heart-stoppingly beautiful, it was being sold super cheap for a quick sale.

I fell in love instantly. Despite the fact I was in Greece at the time and had to arrange for a friend to take delivery of it.

When my Everything lightening strikes, logistics are an afterthought.

At that stage, I didn’t have a clear design vision for the living room. But the light encapsulates the Neo Deco style beloved of my most inspirational designer, Kelly Wearstler – and a personal favourite.

Image 1 of 2 My Arteriors chandelier in the living room (Image credit: Francesca Swan) (Image credit: Francesca Swan)

Nodding to 1970s sculptural lighting, the textured surfaces and Brutalist-inspired forms add dynamic contrast against the room’s striking period features.

Hand-worked layered patinated brass plates are slightly curved to create an irregular surface texture and warm metallic contrast, diffusing light into subtle patterned beams, and softening the hard metal lines.

The result is strong form, mixed materials and a flattering, filtered glow bringing warmth and atmosphere, rather than cold glare, even at full brightness.

We often joke about the horrors of turning the 'big light' on – but I can make an exception for this one. It’s jewellery for the room.

It ultimately informed the concept for the entire space - from the statement magazine coffee table and contrasting graphic fabrics to the modular sofas, floor to ceiling gallery walls and iconic floor lights and ornaments.

Just to prove a light doesn’t have to be the last thing you add.

It can be the inspiration for it all.

Big rooms need big lights

If you have high ceilings and big rooms, small lights simply will not work. Scale matters. Always. In large rooms, lights must have the presence to hold the space.

Our old bedroom and living room had the same proportions and both needed two BIG statement fixtures.

The Murano chandeliers in the bedroom brought intricate detail and beautiful shape as nothing else could. Soft, yet striking and sublimely beautiful works of art. Again, they led the design for the room, sitting against a deep, warm clay that spoke to the nuanced shades of the glass.

The bedroom's pink Murano glass chandelier (Image credit: Francesca Swan)

By contrast, the living room lights were modern Sputnik-style chandeliers, with glass globes on a branching brass frame.

They filled and emphasised the dramatic proportions of the room, whilst bringing a contemporary accent to the panelled ceiling and cornicing.

They were both show-stopping pieces that worked because the rooms had the big bones to let them shine. Literally and figuratively.