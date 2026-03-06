8 ways to design a kitchen extension that is fresh and modern but that won't look dated a few years down the line

As one of the rooms people tend to spend the most time in, whether that is to carry out the practical tasks of food prep and cooking meals, or to gather together with family and friends, the kitchen is often the beating heart of any home. And of all the home upgrades out there, kitchen extensions are amongst the most popular. Little wonder then that homeowners are usually so keen to maximise the space in this all-important room.

That said, whatever your kitchen extension ideas might entail, adding this kind of space is usually a significant undertaking that causes a fair amount of disruption to everyday life, not to mention the costs involved. For this reason, it is vital that you design the space with longevity in mind. Not just in terms of how well it will physically endure daily use, but also in how its design will withstand the passage of time.

The good news is that you don't have to stick to a totally classic design to avoid your kitchen extension looking dated a few years down the line – with our expert advice you can achieve a space that is both modern and timeless.

1. Plan the kitchen in unison with the extension

(Image credit: Kitchens by Holloways)

When it comes to kitchen design there is a huge amount of forward planning required in order to ensure the end result is everything you hoped it would be – from units and layouts to the finer details such as electrical sockets, each and every detail matters. When you are also building an extension, these design decisions basically get doubled and the key to success, according to Emily Newmarch, design consultant at Kitchens by Holloways, is to approach the two elements as one.

'Creating a kitchen extension that feels modern yet timeless starts with careful planning from the inside out,' says Emily. 'The first step is defining what you actually want the space to achieve, whether that’s an open-plan kitchen-dining-living area, room for a a walk-in pantry or utility, or simply better flow across the ground floor. It’s very easy to design an extension that looks impressive on paper but doesn’t suit your budget or the way you live.

'We always look at layout first, in some cases, reconfiguring the existing footprint can achieve the desired result without extending at all,' adds Emily. 'Designing the kitchen and the architectural shell in parallel ensures ceiling heights, glazing and structural elements properly support the cabinetry layout and furniture placement.'

Emily Newmarch Social Links Navigation Design consultant at Kitchens by Holloways Emily is a design consultant at Kitchens by Holloways, a design and build company who create bespoke kitchens and thoughtfully planned interiors. Known for their holistic approach, the team considers not just the kitchen but the overall layout – whether it's a single room, an open-plan space or an entire home – to deliver beautiful, functional designs that enhance everyday living.

2. Design a space in-keeping with your house

(Image credit: Siobhan Doran)

For your kitchen extension to bridge the gap between modern and timeless, you need to find a design that blends in seamlessly with the rest of your home.

'To achieve a balance between contemporary and timeless, the extension should complement the character of the original property,' advises Emily Newmarch. 'Period homes may suit pitched roofs or orangery-style detailing, while more modern properties lend themselves to flatter rooflines, cleaner geometry and slimline glazing.

'Large-format sliding doors, skylights in side returns and well-considered proportions help create light-filled spaces that feel current but not trend-led.'

3. Prioritise functionality over the latest trends

(Image credit: The London Kitchen Company)

For any kitchen extension to stand the test of time and remain an asset for the foreseeable future, you need to start with the basic principals of how you plan on using the space and build your modern kitchen ideas out from there.

'It might seem obvious, but one of the first things to consider when undertaking a kitchen extension is how are you going to use the space and what you hope to gain from it, ensuring your choices focus on lasting functionality and timeless design rather than short lived trends,' explains Al Bruce, founder of Olive & Barr.



'Maybe you need more general living space for your growing family, or perhaps you are a keen cook who requires a dedicated area to entertain – or, is gardening your passion and you would love to create more of a connection between indoors and outdoors?' continues Al. 'By breaking down your ideas you can begin to create a non-negotiables list, prioritising key items that your new extension needs to include. This might be a boot room, a large kitchen island or bi-fold doors to create a light-flooded living space, all of which offer practical benefits that remain relevant over time.'

Al Bruce Social Links Navigation Founder of Olive & Barr Founder Al Bruce began his illustrious career 25 years ago studying to be a cabinet maker at college. With a natural flair for design and a deep passion for the industry, Al finally opened his own Shaker kitchen company, Olive & Barr in 2018.

4. Choose a layout that makes life easier

(Image credit: Olive & Barr)

Your kitchen extension layout needs to be designed not only to tie in with your existing kitchen space, but, if you want it to stand the test of time, to make everyday life run smoother.

'When designing a kitchen, consider the process of cooking,' advises interior designer Augustine Atobatele of Studio Augustine. 'First you take food out of the fridge, then you might clean produce, cook, bake, return to refrigerate it. Depending on the size of the kitchen there should be minimal steps between each activity.'

'We always say, investing in the bones of the kitchen – the layout, cabinetry and worktops – and treating decorative details as the changeable layer is the key to a timeless kitchen,' adds Paul Dore, MD of County Stone Ltd. 'By thinking about it that way, your kitchen extension feels current now, but can be just as relevant in ten or fifteen years’ time.'

Augustine Atobatele Social Links Navigation Founder of Studio Augustine Studio Augustine is a London-based interior design practice working on residential, commercial and hospitality projects across the UK and globally. Founded by Augustine Atobatele, drawing on global influences, the studio has no singular style, each project is narrated by the client’s needs, characterized with diverse artistic approaches from custom furniture design to antiques for spaces that are comfortable, beautiful and truly harmonious.

Paul Dore Social Links Navigation MD and kitchen expert at County Stone Ltd Paul is managing director at County Stone Ltd who has built a fantastic reputation for creatively responding to highly varied and often rather ‘different’ types of commissions and contracts both in the domestic and commercial markets.

5. Opt for quality materials, fittings and finishes

(Image credit: Olive & Barr)

Just because you might want to incorporate some of the latest kitchen trends into your extension design, it doesn't mean you have to compromise on quality and it is this focus on using top-notch features and finishes that will ensure your new space feels as current in the future as it does on completion.

'Internally, opting for high-quality materials such as natural timber, stone worktops and durable flooring, alongside cabinetry styles that reflect the home’s architecture will ensure the space remains elegant and relevant for years to come,' advises Emily Newmarch.

'When it comes to materials, we always advise choosing surfaces that have stood the test of time,' picks up Paul Dore. 'Natural stone and neutral palettes, for example, have been used in kitchens for generations because they age well and work with ever-changing styles. You can update bar stools, paint colours and accessories as trends shift, but the foundations should always feel solid.'

(Image credit: Olive & Barr)

While we're not suggesting you have to play it totally safe with your choice of kitchen cabinets, it does pay to think about how they will look in a few years – they make up a large part of new kitchen costs after all.

'Cabinetry quality should never be compromised,' states Paul Dore. 'Well-made, solid wood cabinets will last decades and can be repainted or updated with new hardware as tastes evolve. While these are more pricey, it is worth the investment if your budget allows.'

A Shaker-style cabinet is hard to beat in terms of timelessness – for an updated look on this classic, opt for an in-frame design or look at slim Shaker kitchen cabinets, then simply pair them with modern handles and knobs in a brushed metallic finish and perhaps intersperse solid cabinet doors with some fluted glass fronts.

7. Never leave lighting as an afterthought

(Image credit: Urbane Living)

Your kitchen lighting ideas need to be planned in from the off – never as an afterthought.

'Lighting has a profound influence on both the aesthetic and functional qualities of our interiors, making it an important decision during the design process of a kitchen extension,' explains Massimo Buster Minale, founder and creative director of Buster + Punch. 'A thoughtfully structured, layered lighting approach, integrating ambient, task and accent lighting, can define the atmosphere, guiding how each zone is experienced, while ensuring the space remains adaptable and timeless.'

'To achieve a timeless style that feels both modern and stylish, look for ways to add texture and a sense of story, rather than at fleeting trends,' picks up Tom Raffield, founder of Tom Raffield. 'Real wood and organic shapes add a sense of depth and interest into the space, while sculptured lighting adds drama and a focal point.'

Massimo Buster Minale Social Links Navigation Founder and creative director of Buster + Punch Renowned London architect and industrial designer Massimo launched the Buster + Punch label in 2013. Following a career at Foster & Partners and Richard Rogers, Massimo decided to chase his passion. Buster + Punch working with rare, solid metals, transforming everyday functional fittings into extraordinary home details.

Tom Raffield Social Links Navigation Founder of Tom Raffield Tom is founder of Tom Raffield, whose goal is to create new ways of living with unique, quality homewares that are inspired by nature and handmade to last a lifetime using traditional craft processes in sustainable and innovative ways.

8. View flooring as a subtle backdrop

Your kitchen flooring ideas will play an important role, not just in practical terms but also in the way that they form a backdrop for the entire space. If you want a timeless yet modern look it is best to steer clear of trend-led bold patterns and opt instead for something more subtle.

'One of the things I love to do at the moment is introduce a subtle tile border in colour around the edge of the room,' reveals Camilla Masi, interior designer at Otto Tiles & Design. 'It allows you to bring in character while keeping the main floor calm, and it helps the extension feel anchored within the home rather than like a completely new addition.'

'Choosing a herringbone wood floor for your kitchen extension will never tire; it’s timeless yet design-led look moulds itself perfectly into any home, from period cottages to sleek modern properties,' points out Natalie Mudd, creative director and founder of Knot & Grain.

Camilla Masi Social Links Navigation Interior designer at Otto Tiles & Design Camilla is an Interior Designer at Otto Tiles & Design, where she works closely with clients to create characterful spaces built around beautiful tile and surface choices. With a strong eye for colour, pattern and proportion, she blends timeless design with modern detail, offering practical yet style-led guidance for kitchens, bathrooms and beyond.

Natalie Mudd Social Links Navigation Co-founder and creative director of Knot & Grain Natalie co-founded Knot & Grain with the aim of offering customers high-quality flooring options to suit both classic and contemporary interior schemes, making Natalie perfectly placed to advise on the latest flooring trends.

FAQs

It is all too easy to get seduced by the latest home decor trends when kitting out a kitchen extension and while not all of the latest fashions will date quickly, there are certain features to avoid if you don't want to be remodeling again any time soon.

'Features that can date more quickly tend to be those chosen purely for impact such as very bold or novelty colours used across large areas, strong patterns that dominate the room, or finishes that don’t relate to the rest of the house,' says Camilla Masi. 'Kitchens are long-term spaces, and also big investments – materials with texture, variation, and a sense of permanence tend to age much more gracefully.'

'Gloss cabinets are one to avoid if you are looking for that timeless feel,' adds Paul Dore. 'High gloss was popular a couple of years back, but now, these kitchens can feel a little dated. And while they may come back into fashion, these overly 'trendy' styles will always feel of a particular time.'

Colour is where you can get a little creative in the kitchen, an easy and affordable way to update and refresh the space. That said, sticking to timeless kitchen colours will mean you won't find yourself having to redecorate prematurely for your kitchen to remain looking fresh and modern.