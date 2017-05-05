How to decorate with green, the most peaceful of colours

Looking for ways to decorate with green? Whether you want a bold green wall paint, patterned wallpaper or a more muted accent, these looks are here to inspire you

Humans have long been programmed to feel relaxed around the colour green. Back in more primitive times, the presence of green meant that water was nearby and there would be no danger of starvation. Even now that we live in more comfortable environments, this hard-wired instinct remains, meaning we associate green with peace, balance and harmony. So what could be a better colour for your interiors?

If you’re wondering how to decorate with green, take a look at the ideas below for inspiration. From prints to block colours and wallpaper to tiles, there’s sure to be something you’ll love.

Get back to nature

Green is the colour of nature, so it couldn’t be more appropriate for fabrics and wallpapers that feature plant motifs. Here, the key to the wallpaper and curtain prints working together is their white backgrounds, which create a unified look, rather than a clash.

Get the look

Buy now: Laurel wallpaper, £43 a roll, Sanderson at Wallpaper Direct

Buy now: Verona sofa, £2,819, and Verona armchair, £1,729, both upholstered in Romo Asuri Oregano, Multiyork

Pick statement furniture

Colour doesn’t have to dominate your room to make an impact, as is clearly illustrated in this beautiful dining room. Statement dining chairs upholstered in velvety emerald-green fabric are the only colourful pieces here, but if anything, it makes them more impactful. The luxe material also provides a wonderful juxtaposition to the more natural and neutral finishes in the rest of the room.

Get the look

Buy now: similar upholstery fabric, Kvadrat

Buy now: similar table, Heal’s

Combine paper and paint

Want to try a wallpaper, but don’t want it to be all over the walls? Find a compromise by papering up to the picture rail and then painting above it. For the perfect pairing, pick a shade in a similar tone to your wallpaper so that the two elements blend well together.

Get the look

Buy now: Branch wallpaper, Morris & Co at Wallpaper Direct

Buy now: footstool upholstery fabric, Moon

Go bold with emerald

Green comes in all sorts of hues, so if you’re a fan of strong colours, you’ll easily find a bold shade within the fabulous green colour palette. This wall paint creates a vibrant entrance hall and, teamed with dramatic artworks and mid-century furniture, creates a space you’ll definitely not forget.

Get the look

Buy now: similar paint, Green Verditer Matt Emulsion, £47 2.5L, Little Greene at Designer Paint

Buy now: similar sideboard, Made

Mix green with white

Stick to two main colours – apple green and pure white – and you can mix in as many patterns as you like without it looking busy. So that the prints don’t become overwhelming, make use of plain white to balance the look. A small section of white wall and the tablecloth work their magic here.

MPU 03 Ideal Home newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house tours, project advice and more Your email address: Sign Up

Get the look

Buy now: Veranda Trellis wallpaper, £63 a roll, Zoffany at John Lewis

Buy now: curtains in Gingko Trail Winter Rocket, £36 m, Sanderson at Jane Clayton

Paint a block colour

This pale green is such a light and calm colour that you can get away with using it in large areas without making the room seem smaller. Choose accessories in complementary hues in a fun mix of patterns, but don’t go overboard – glass pieces will help to tone things down.

Get the look

Buy now: walls painted in Farrow & Ball Cooking Apple Green Matt Emulsion, £43.49 for 2.5ltr, Homebase

Buy now: Eucalyptus Glass Bottle Table Lamp, £116, Hannah Madden

Choose a brave combination

We’ve all heard that green and blue should not be seen, but this room totally defies the colour rule. Whether you fancy the mellow blues and greens of the wallpaper or love the lively injections of zesty block colours, it’s easier than you think to mix these two hues.

Get the look

Buy now: Seaweed wallpaper, £65 a roll, Morris & Co at John Lewis

Buy now: The Oscar sofa in Cobalt Smart Velvet, Sofa.com

Go for a moody hue

If you’re not in to pale green or bright green, you might like a darker shade. Ideal for creating a soothing and super-relaxed look in the bedroom, this wall paint makes a great backdrop to white sheets. A modern bedside table with a sheeny finish adds a bit of sparkle and stops the deep colours from looking ‘flat.’

Get the look

Buy now: similar cushion, Not On The High Street

Buy now: similar paint, Crown

Add colour with tiles

Metro tiles are all the rage, but why not give them a new look with a pale sage colour? Used from floor to ceiling, they create a cool and contemporary look that lets the white fittings shine. Slate flooring is a good choice, as it adds texture and depth to the scheme, as does the warm wood of the vanity unit.

MPU 05

Get the look

Buy now: Peppermint Satin Oblong Tiles, £28.45 m sq, Walls and Floors

Buy now: Nevo Freestanding Bath, £1,099, Bathstore

Green, in all its broad spectrum of tones, is a great decorating choice that will work in any room. And as green is Pantone’s colour of the year, it’s sure to be super popular in 2017. Wherever you choose to use it, we know you’ll love it.

MPU 02

MPU 04