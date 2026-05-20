The Smeg name has been synonymous with stylish kitchen appliances for many years now in the UK, but in Italy, the brand's heritage and influence stretch back much further.

That's something I learned first-hand last week on a trip to Smeg's incredibly impressive HQ, based in northern Italy, where I got access to a treasure trove of trademark pastel kitchen appliances.

As Ideal Home's Kitchen Appliances Editor (and owner of a beloved Smeg toaster and kettle set), the part of the tour I most enjoyed was glimpsing all of the now-discontinued or limited edition pieces from Smeg's collection – many of which are now extremely rare.

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As well as Smeg bean-to-cup machines and even air fryers in a palette of gorgeous colours, these were the Smeg appliances from the HQ that I was totally enchanted by on my trip – and I think you will be too!

1. A Barbie pink hidden dishwasher

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

I'm usually so busy reviewing small appliances that I don't have time to appreciate all of the wonderful large versions out there, but there was one thing on my tour of Smeg HQ that caught my eye immediately.

This Barbie pink waist-height appliance is masquerading as a fridge with its retro door, lettering and handle but behind the facade you'll find a compact washing machine and sink set up that would complete any quirky pink kitchen scheme.

If the Barbie dream house was fitted with a washing machine, this would most certainly be it.

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First released in 2006, this washing machine has become a cult collector's item – and for good reason. If your home isn't big enough for a utility room, you have to get inventive with hiding your washing machine instead and this compact buy solves that problem in real style.

The inside of the outer door also has two hidden storage compartments, so there's even more of an incentive with this machine if you love things being neatly tucked away.

As Smeg moved away from large freestanding appliances to focus on built-in units and those kettles, toasters and coffee machines that we all know and love, they stopped making this popular pink machine. But luckily they kept the much-loved colourway, so if you do want to add a pop of pink these are the Smeg buys we've tried you can buy it in.