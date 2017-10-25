Cloakroom ideas that make the most of your small space

Find your ideal style whether that’s big, bright colour, one statement feature or timeless appeal with these beautiful cloakroom ideas.

A cloakroom is just the place to experiment with a new style you might not be confident enough to try in a bigger room. A great area to express your individuality and creativity, your downstairs loo can be a nod to your fun side, without changing the overall style of your house. However, balancing bold design and function can be tricky in such a small space. Take a look at these cloakroom ideas for your confined yet essential space.

Be bold with colour

Who said colour blocking was only for fashion? It's also very effective in this small cloakroom. Simplicity is key with a dramatic yellow floor which bursts out from the white back-drop and bathroom suite The same bold colour is repeated in the botanical window blind to enhance the sunny effect.

The cloakroom is a good place to express your creativity– this flamingo wallpaper catches the eye, is an on-trend motif and is effective in the small space. A pretty mirror, lighting and accessories add to the feminine style while metro tiling with dark grout balances the look. Once fashions change this small space can be easily updated with just a few rolls of fresh wallpaper for a whole new look.

Build in clever storage

Space is nearly always limited in a cloakroom, so these cupboards and shelves built around the toilet not only creates essential storage but also hides the cistern for a streamlined finish. Whitewashed or weathered timber creates a rustic, coastal look enhanced by marine coloured soft towels.

Choose a floating vanity unit

A floating or wall hung vanity unit will create the illusion of space and is handy for keeping storage baskets tucked beneath. Continue the clean and simple style with calming eau-de nil-metro tiling mounted half-way, fresh white walls. A three-tiered mirror adds interest and a vintage twist. Spot the palm tree print in the reflection (on the opposite wall) which has tropical flavour.

Keep it traditional

There's no reason why your cloakroom can't match the timeless classic elegance of the rest of your home. This petite yet elegant cloakroom is a country dream scheme of nature-inspired prints with neutral plaids and muted colours creating a snug and rustic space. The iron coat rail makes the room traditionally fit for purpose for a quaint and practical finish.

Furnish to scale

Large items of furniture can dwarf a cloakroom so always buy pieces that suit the scale of your space. But that doesn’t mean that you can’t add lots of personality. Paint a vanity unit in your favourite colour, this one fits the space perfectly and is complemented with classic wallpaper and tiles to leting the washstand take centre stage.

Make a strong statement





Ever wanted to really express your decorating self but lacked the confidence to totally commit? Here’s your chance to be brave and experiment with colours you might usually shy away from. Here, deep red is rich and vibrant and balanced beautifully with contemporary tiling. The alternative sink and ‘hand hook’ is stylishly quirky and artistic.

Think smart

Make the most of the small square-footage. This narrow cloakroom uses a number of techniques to create smart wow factor. Add a hearty dose of texture with an exposed brick wall on one side to inject depth and urban personality, faux brick wallpaper will have the same effect. Patterned floor tiles in similar tones marry the scheme together.

Keep it classic