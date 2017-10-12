Best chair beds to sit or sleep in comfort

Are you looking for an extra bed for when guests sleepover, but don't have much space? A handy chair bed could be the solution to all your problems

The chair bed is a petite, multifunctional piece of furniture that comes in many shapes, fabrics and styles to suit both traditional and contemporary schemes. Smaller in size than the more commonly know sofa bed, chair beds proves to be a more practical solution for small space living.

Go for a discreet design that matches your living room decor or choose a more distinct style to jazz up a neutral guest room. Chair beds are ideal for compact spaces and will turn even the tiniest of spare rooms into a comfortable retreat for visitors. Take a look at our pick of the best chair beds to suit every look.

Best for modern style

This contemporary design is almost undetectable as anything other than a smart chair. The back cushion, featuring stylish deep-button detailing, is fixed to the back meaning it requires very minimal effort to transform into a bed complete with pillow headrest, then restore it back as an armchair the morning after.

Dimensions: H79 x W101 X D90cm

Buy now: Romeo S Fabric Chair Bed, £360, Dunelm

Best for a child’s bedroom

What little one wouldn’t want a dinosaur covered chair bed in their bedroom. Better than just a chair for them to sit and read books, it magically transforms into a bed! The playful design will not only provide great additional seating and sleeping space, it’s also sure to cheer up any kids room. This cool chair bed is also available in a pink cupcake, butterfly, football and plain red or black design.

Dimensions: H50 x W112 x D74cm

Buy now: Kempton Large Chair Bed, £99, Very

Best for on-trend colour

The simple shape cuts a clean-lined silhouette and the on-trend teal colourway is super cool and contemporary. The Colombo teal fabric armchair bed is ideal for modern living, with its skinny box frame, sheltering deep seat and attractive wooden feet. This design is great alternative to a comfortable single bed.

Dimensions: Seat H76 x W113 x D85cm, Mattress W65 L170cm

Buy now: Colombo Armchair Sofa Bed, £595, Habitat

Best for small spaces

A chair by day, and comfortable single bed by night, this easy-to-use chair bed is a great space-saving seating and sleeping solution. A number of different covers are available, shown in Vallarum yellow.

Dimensions: H87 W80 D100cm. Bed length 188cm

Buy now: Lycksele Murbo Chair Bed, £180, Ikea

Best bespoke option

The ‘Design your own’ tool allows you to select from hundreds of fabrics, so you get the right look for your home. This comfortable chair bed has a foam base that folds out to form a mattress and a removable headboard to make moving and assembling easier. Want to add that finishing touch, you can also order scatter cushions to match.

Dimensions: H70 x W90 x D84cm

Buy now: Kip Chair Bed, from £449, John Lewis

Best leather design

Technically it’s been named a sofa bed but it’s an armchair in our eyes because it’s only single seat width. Smart leather gives this design a homely, welcoming feel with it’s comfy generously sized seat. 100% real leather is a timeless choice for furniture because it fits with so just about any decor, from classic country to an urban industrial look.

Dimensions: H97 x W136 x D102cm

Buy now: Cuddler Chair Bed, £1,299, Dfs

Best for style on a budget

This design is the perfect seating solution for a teenagers bedroom – it looks cool and provides seating that doubles as a bed for when friends crash over. The foam beaded filling and waffle finish makes this chair bed ultra comfortable. It’s available in a range of colours, including hot pink if you fancy a colour splash.

Dimensions: Sofa H61 W83 D77cm. Bed H42 W83 L193cm

Buy now: Marcia Futon Chair, £149.99, Wayfair

Best for understated style

At first glance, you see a smart armchair, with button detail cushioning. But take a closer look and you’ll see its real hidden talent: a pull-out single bed for a lucky guest. The comfy seat cushions keep this sofa’s dual identity under wraps until sleep time. Hiding underneath is a sturdy metal frame topped with a cushioned mattress.

Dimensions: H73 x W110 x D86cm

Buy now: Sabichi Max Single Fabric Chair bed, £279.99, Argos

There you go, now you have a wealth of options for a seating solution that turns into a sleeping solution with very little effort – or expense for that matter.