Colourful bedroom ideas to brighten your life

18 images

Want to wake up a sleepy bedroom colour scheme with some bold colour? Let us inspire you to add a bright burst of block colour or pattern to your bedroom with our colourful bedroom ideas.

From feminine pink florals to vintage candy stripes and masculine shades of grey, there are many ways to add colour to your bedroom. It can be as simple as a paint colour, or you could add accents to a neutral scheme with eye-catching furniture or accessories.

A combination of pattern and bright colours will truly bring your room to life. Paint the walls a gorgeous deep shade, then add patterned accessories and soft furnishings. The key to getting this look just right is to combine small prints in the same tones as your walls. Complementary colours will also help to tie your design together for a seamless style that looks completely natural.

If you prefer a more minimalist approach, avoid block colour and instead opt for a pattern in a simple design. Stripes are great, as they can be used in so many different ways. Mix horizontal and vertical stripes in the same hue for a striking finish.

And don’t forget the impact that a bold artwork or wall mural can make, too. Keep the rest of your colour scheme within the same tone, or pick crisp whites to make sure your focal point stands out.