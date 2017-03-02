Colourful bedroom ideas to brighten your life
Want to wake up a sleepy bedroom colour scheme with some bold colour? Let us inspire you to add a bright burst of block colour or pattern to your bedroom with our colourful bedroom ideas.
From feminine pink florals to vintage candy stripes and masculine shades of grey, there are many ways to add colour to your bedroom. It can be as simple as a paint colour, or you could add accents to a neutral scheme with eye-catching furniture or accessories.
A combination of pattern and bright colours will truly bring your room to life. Paint the walls a gorgeous deep shade, then add patterned accessories and soft furnishings. The key to getting this look just right is to combine small prints in the same tones as your walls. Complementary colours will also help to tie your design together for a seamless style that looks completely natural.
If you prefer a more minimalist approach, avoid block colour and instead opt for a pattern in a simple design. Stripes are great, as they can be used in so many different ways. Mix horizontal and vertical stripes in the same hue for a striking finish.
And don’t forget the impact that a bold artwork or wall mural can make, too. Keep the rest of your colour scheme within the same tone, or pick crisp whites to make sure your focal point stands out.
Choose colourful furniture
Decorate your room with pop-art inspired monochromes. Spots and stripes make plenty of impact in this well-proportioned room with beautiful period features. And as if the black and white patterns weren’t enough, a magnificent yellow bed elevates the scheme into the realms of the super-inspired. A curved shelving unit provides helpful storage, but is also great as a room divider if you have space for a separate relaxation or dressing zone.
Create a sunny scheme
Paint your bedroom in yellow if you want a scheme that is full of positive vibes. Ideally, it should remind you of sunny days. Yellow and grey are a great combination and work really well together. As yellow inspires clear thinking, it’s also a great colour for a study area if you have space to add a desk. Hexagon boxes make a break from traditional shelving and have been papered inside for a decorative effect.
Mix your florals
Give your bedroom serious style points with an oversized headboard in a gorgeous painterly print. Florals form the heart of this room, combining coordinating colours to create an adventurous scheme that ties together perfectly, despite the different styles of prints. A pink stool,, cool artwork and oriental-inspired pendant light make the space even more ‘wow’.
Rough up the edges
Colour doesn’t have to cover the whole wall if you don’t want it to. Paint half way up for a slightly ‘undone’ approach to decorating that works surprisingly well. If it’s the artist’s studio type vibe that you’re going for, try a smudgy sponge effect between the two colours, rather than a perfectly straight line.
Add a blue hue
Transform your bedroom or dressing area into something remarkable with a deep-blue paint on the walls. White floorboards and skirting boards create maximum contrast, while black furniture almost blends into the background. A colour like this would work all over the bedroom, but you could also choose to paint one feature wall and team it with a wallpaper pattern that includes a corresponding colour.
Opt for gentle stripes
If pink is your colour, you’ll love this bedroom scheme. Wide stripes on the wall add visual impact and also help to keep the balance of colour just right so that it’s virtually half white and half pink throughout the room. Copper is a great complement to blush pink, as the cool tripod lamp shows. A clear chandelier adds to the glamour, without interrupting the colour scheme.
Say it loud
Be bold and zany with bright red and a mix of patterns. A circular design on the walls has been combined with linear stripes on the floor rug, and their differing shapes create an ‘opposites attract’ effect. There’s a lot of print here and the key to this look is an absence of block colour and the fact that the patterns have plenty of white to let them breathe. White bedding and a black bed anchor the scheme.
Be bold with orange
Create an earthy country scheme with a rusty orange colour. Combine it with cushions that feature a similar shade in their patterns. Leather accessories and wooden furniture are ideal partners for this woodland-inspired bedroom and create a vintage vibe. To stop the look becoming too dark, floors have been painted white and the curtains kept light – we love the supremely cute stag design.
Try subtle colour injections
Clad walls in wood as a warm and rustic alternative to white paint. It’s not a colour as such, but it adds a lot of interest to a scheme – and let’s face it, not everyone wants to experiment with the super-brights. Here, colour hits are provided by the throw and cushion. Plants are great for brightening, too, adding beautiful greenery to this natural-looking space.
Hang out in style
Turn your room into a tropical hideaway that will make you feel like you’re on a secluded island all year round. Parrot prints, hot-pink botanicals and ocean-blue walls all contribute to the theme, but a hammock is the true pièce de résistance in this fabulous scheme. Trailing indoor plants create the feel of a jungle, too. Where could be better for a spot of me-time?
Anchor your scheme with bedding
Make decorating your bedroom with colour super simple by adding drama with striking bedding. Go for luxurious fabrics in various shades of blue and your space won’t need much more to liven it up. Keep walls and floors bright white so that the rich colours stand out to their full potential. Complementary red accents and decorative wall decorations such as the anchor here make striking finishing touches.
Recline in total comfort
Plan a colour scheme that suits your personality best. Your room doesn’t have to be bright to make an impact. This dressing area has a muted palette, but a striking mural with oversized pink blooms ensures it’s far from ‘blend into the background’. A monochrome chaise makes this the space to lounge in comfort, adding interest without stealing the show.
Pick your colour palette
Combine several tones of one colour for a sophisticated approach to decorating. This scheme features everything from the palest lilacs to the darkest aubergines. At the back of the bed, a super-dark shade provides a strong contrast to the paler colours, ensuring that the scheme doesn’t become overly sugary. A geometric bedspread in blue tones keeps things close on the colour wheel and adds a modern hit of pattern.
Make a splash
It’s not just about splashing some colour in your bedroom – it’s how you use it that counts. Here, soft and sensitive colour layering proves that blue and green should indeed be seen… The hair-dye technique ombré has made a move into interiors on this beautiful wallpaper, and is great for bright-coloured schemes, creating a softening effect and adding a new dimension to your space.
Bring your blooms inside
The bright and bold botanical mural is clearly the main focus of this rather snazzy bedroom, but it’s the eye-popping accessories that take if from flouncy to fabulous quicker than you can say ‘switch the lamp on please’! A black metal bedstead adds a masculine touch that is the perfect balance to all the florals.
Liven up with lime
Introduce geometric style into your bedroom scheme with a striking headboard. In this room, all-over patterned upholstery is kept in check by painting the walls in a solid background shade that’s a slightly darker green than the fabric. Mixed with cool-white accents, the diamond geometric design leaps out for instant impact.
Stand out with stripes
There’s nothing like adding some bold stripes to your bedroom to spruce it up a bit. Make those stripes orange and pink, and you’re heading to a totally different stratosphere. Avoid making things too linear by choosing ‘looser’ versions of stripes with rough edges or even tie-dye shapes. Colours don’t need to match completely either – just pick shades from a similar palette.
Take a monochrome approach
Add some texture to your bedroom with a striking wallpaper. The grey tones marry perfectly with the soft-blue bed, while the ruffled bed linen mirrors the look of the wallpaper. Other than the bed, the room has been minimally furnished, with a floor-standing lamp, rather than a bedside table and separate light. A wallpaper like this needs to be centre of attention, after all!
