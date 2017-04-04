Teenage boys’ bedroom ideas for sleep, study and socialising

Coming up with teenage boys’ bedroom ideas is no easy feat for a parent. You want to give them the creative freedom to express themselves, but there are also practical considerations to take into account, such as study space and the cost of redecorating when they reach GCSE age and are mortally embarrassed by the wallpaper they chose when they were 13.
Whether it’s an inspiring study corner, a place to lay their head or storage options to curtail even the messiest of teenagers, we’ve got some great teenage boys’ bedroom ideas to inspire you.
The many roles of a teenage boy’s room
For a teenage boy his bedroom is like a fort protecting him from the outside world. It’s a place where he can go to get some private space or hang out with friends and siblings. It’s also a place where he can start to express his own identity separate from the rest of the household. This could be by putting up posters, showing off collections, choosing a striking duvet cover or using his favourite colours on the walls.
That said, teenage boys’ bedrooms also need to be practical, especially if your teenager is at the age when he needs to study for exams, so good storage and a desk area are a big plus if the room is big enough.
How to tackle the changing tastes of teens
When choosing a decorating scheme for a teenage boy’s bedroom, bear in mind that a young teenager’s tastes will change as they get older so it might be a good idea to go for a wall colour that’s easy to live with and update the look with accessories, rather than having to redecorate every couple of years. Of course if you’re happy to redecorate – or, better still, your teenager is happy to do it themselves! – then let them be as adventurous with paint colours as they like. After all, it’s only paint and easy enough to paint over when the time comes for a more grown-up scheme.
Let your teenager express himself
What teenager wouldn’t love the licence to graffiti all over their bedroom walls? It’s the perfect way to express yourself during those difficult years when you’re struggling to work out your own identity, plus it creates an irresistibly edgy look. While this decorating option may only be for more laidback parents, it does have its advantages. It’s a lot cheaper and easier than wallpaper, for example, and can easily be painted a nice neutral tone when your teenager flies the nest.
Get the look:
Buy now: Similar wrought-iron bedstead, The Original Bedstead Company
Buy now: Similar mesh locker, AMP Wire
Stamp style with accessories
If getting creative on the walls is a bridge too far, let your teenager express their style though accessories instead. A statement duvet set is a great way to do this. It makes an instant impact in a room and is quick and easy to change if and when your son gets bored of a look. Moody grey is a reassuringly masculine shade and makes an ideal backdrop to practically any colour scheme.
Get the look:
Buy now: Similar duvet set, Ginger & May
Buy now: Grey paint, Farrow & Ball
Show off cool collections
If your son has a favourite hobby or collection, why not incorporate it into his bedroom design scheme? The caps in this bedroom make an interesting talking point, while the plain white backdrop lends the bright reds and oranges extra impact. Exposed brick always adds edge to a space. If you don’t have the bricks for it, get the look with a brick-effect wallpaper.
Get the look:
Buy now: Similar brick wallpaper, Wallpaperdirect
Buy now: Similar bed, Warren Evans
Make room with a high-sleeper
A high-sleeper bed is a godsend if you’re short on space. This multifunctional piece of furniture can double or triple up as somewhere to sleep, somewhere to study and somewhere to relax. Go for a dark, edgy tone such as gunmetal grey to give a more grown-up feel.
Get the look:
Buy now: Similar high-sleeper bed, Room to Grow
Buy now: Pinstripe wallpaper, ATA Designs
Set up a smart study area
Teenage years can be dominated by school exams, so a tidy and organised study area in a teen’s bedroom is a must. Invest in a good quality desk and chair and fit some shelves above the desk area so your teen has plenty of space to store coursework and books.
Get the look:
Buy now: Similar desk, Ikea
Buy now: Similar chair, Marks & Spencer
Go from kid to teen with a nautical theme
Make the move from ‘kid’s room’ to teen with a grown-up nautical scheme that’s a leap away from nursery-style boats and pirates. Start with a nautical ship-print feature wallpaper as your backdrop, then choose a sturdy wooden bed (or bunk) to give the bedroom a cabin feel. Accessorise with lots of nautical finishing touches, from trunks and chests for storage, to porthole-style mirrors and hurricane lamp lighting.
Get the look:
Buy now: Wallpaper, Linwood
Buy now: Similar chest of drawers, Woodpecker Interiors
Make a big statement with an oversize map
Maps provide a great motif for decorating in a teen’s room, with charted murals or map prints making a great impact on a large expanse of wall. Keep the look graphic and edgy by adding a Union Jack rug or bed linen and stick to a simple colour palette of two or three primary colours for a smart, cohesive scheme.
Get the look:
Buy now: Similar map mural, Printed Space
Buy now: Similar Union Jack rug, George at Asda
Squeeze in a study space
Squeezing a desk into a teen’s tiny bedroom may not be an option. A small alcove or window recess can be transformed into a study area by fixing a section of worktop on wall brackets. It’s easy to install and takes up less space than bulky furniture.
Get the look:
Buy now: Similar chair, Atlantic Shopping
Buy now: Similar checked blind fabric, Laura Ashley
Inject energy with orange
Deep orange will inject a feeling of energy and creativity into any space, making it ideal for a teen’s bedroom. Limit the orange to alcoves or one wall and choose a cool monochrome scheme for the rest of the space to balance the look.
Get the look:
Buy now: Similar orange paint, Dulux
Buy now: Record sleeve picture frames, Paperchase
Keep it light with coastal style
Kids’ bedrooms can be on the poky side. If your teen’s room starts to seem a little crowded, paint the walls in pale coastal colours to make it seem more spacious. Add a mirror to reflect light (also useful for excessive hair grooming) and choose bed linen light shades.
Get the look:
Buy now: Similar mirror, Rockett St George
Buy now: American flag print, King & McGaw
Go back to school
For a failsafe scheme that boys will love, try this fun take on schoolroom style. Choose ‘uniform’ navy blue as your backdrop, teamed with weathered wood boards on the floor. Then add personality with schoolroom-inspired furniture, from locker room metal cabinets for storage to an old school desk. Top it all off with fun accessories from the classroom, such as a bright metal chair, Anglepoise desk lamp and wooden cubbyhole storage.
Get the look:
Buy now: Similar metal locker, The Old Cinema
Buy now: Similar chair, The Conran Shop
Chalk it up with a blackboard wall
Be inventive with your wall space and create a chalkboard calendar for your teen’s study space. Start with one feature wall painted in a dark grey chalkboard paint, then mix the remainder of your paint with white emulsion to create several different shades of grey for your squares – three shades should be sufficient. Use low-tack masking tape to create the straight lines for your grid – you’ll need seven squares across and six squares down – then paint the squares in your varying shades.
Get the look:
Buy now: Blackboard paint, B&Q
Buy now: Desk lamp, Original BTC
Get grown-up with stripes
For a relaxed and grown-up scheme for a boy’s bedroom, you can’t go wrong with a classic industrial boarding school look. A wrought-iron bed should be the focus of the room, softened with striped wallpaper in school uniform-style colours.
Get the look:
Buy now: Similar bed, Wrought Iron and Brass Bed Co
Buy now: Similar rug, Ikea
Make it multi-functional
If you have a teenager who’s off at university and you’re short on sleeping space, why not create a cosy loft-style bedroom that will be the perfect hang-out nook for your teen when he’s at home but will also double up as a guest bedroom when he’s away. Invest in a sofa bed to increase floor space when no-one’s staying or provide plenty of seating when teenage friends come round to visit.