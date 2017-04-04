Teenage boys’ bedroom ideas for sleep, study and socialising

14 images

Coming up with teenage boys’ bedroom ideas is no easy feat for a parent. You want to give them the creative freedom to express themselves, but there are also practical considerations to take into account, such as study space and the cost of redecorating when they reach GCSE age and are mortally embarrassed by the wallpaper they chose when they were 13.

Whether it’s an inspiring study corner, a place to lay their head or storage options to curtail even the messiest of teenagers, we’ve got some great teenage boys’ bedroom ideas to inspire you.

The many roles of a teenage boy’s room

For a teenage boy his bedroom is like a fort protecting him from the outside world. It’s a place where he can go to get some private space or hang out with friends and siblings. It’s also a place where he can start to express his own identity separate from the rest of the household. This could be by putting up posters, showing off collections, choosing a striking duvet cover or using his favourite colours on the walls.

That said, teenage boys’ bedrooms also need to be practical, especially if your teenager is at the age when he needs to study for exams, so good storage and a desk area are a big plus if the room is big enough.

How to tackle the changing tastes of teens

When choosing a decorating scheme for a teenage boy’s bedroom, bear in mind that a young teenager’s tastes will change as they get older so it might be a good idea to go for a wall colour that’s easy to live with and update the look with accessories, rather than having to redecorate every couple of years. Of course if you’re happy to redecorate – or, better still, your teenager is happy to do it themselves! – then let them be as adventurous with paint colours as they like. After all, it’s only paint and easy enough to paint over when the time comes for a more grown-up scheme.