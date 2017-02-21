12 images

A garden patio makes for a wonderful and welcoming living space throughout the summer months – and even into winter, if you get your garden design right. Compared with lawned gardens, patios (and paved and gravelled spaces, too) require little maintenance, so the smallest seasonal refresh can completely update your outdoor space. If you’re looking for ways to brighten up your patio this year, whatever type of home you have and whatever size the outdoor space, there’s plenty to consider in this inspiring collection of patio designs.

It goes without saying that patios are a go-to spot for alfresco dining, but rain – or sometimes sun – can be a problem when entertaining outside. A simple homemade canopy made of a swathe of flowing fabric can offer a stylish covering, and gives a somewhat nautical vibe to a outdoor area. Looking at other fabric-based garden accessories (or some might say essentials) a hammock is another indulgent option for a relaxed patio. It works for small and large spaces alike, and makes a lovely place to snooze in the shade on long summer days.

But if you’re looking for garden ideas with a more traditional design direction, why not use garden furniture to set your desired atmosphere? Consider teaming wooden benches with relaxed soft furnishing for a patio haven that’s very shabby chic or, by contrast, set out a vintage-style iron bistro set with slatted chairs and patterned seat covers to capture an effortless French farmhouse look for lazy Sunday lunches outdoors.

You may want to dial up your garden’s ambient atmosphere after dark, in which case, consider setting the mood on your patio with lanterns and cushions scattered on the floor. But, saying that, don’t be afraid to take a more minimalist approach to your garden design. The most basic patios, whether stone slabs, tiles or gravel, can be given a contemporary overhaul by choosing sculptural ornaments and striking modern furniture.

Be careful not to make it all about the furniture and the stone flooring though; avoid making your garden space too sparse and severe by using vibrant soft accessories, colourful accents and lush potted plants as a foil to the hard lines of garden furniture.

In small gardens be sure to make the most of the space you do have. A simple, small dining table and chairs – with stylish cushions and tableware – is certain to become a much loved, and much used, addition to your garden…. as some of our selection of patio garden ideas highlight.