Lose yourself in this multi-zoned garden oasis in south Wales

An outdated plot has been given a new identity with handmade fixtures and lush, jungle-like foliage

‘Before my husband Gareth retrained as a builder, he worked as a landscaper, and a brilliant one at that,’ says owner Miffy Shaw. ‘He’d envisaged his ideal garden even before we bought the house, and watching it finally start to take shape gave us such a buzz.’

‘We inherited an outdated crazy paving patio with an awkwardly located apple tree right in the middle,’ she adds. ‘The patio was first to go, then we raised a portion of the ground closest to the house so the floor would be level with the kitchen, as we loved the idea of summer gatherings spilling out into the garden.’

Image credit: Joanna Henderson

Dividing line

We didn’t have the heart to remove the apple tree, so we designed the lower half of the space around it. Gareth was set on having a rockery to form an almost cliff-like divide between the two halves, so he brought in huge boulders to create the look he wanted. He also really loves water, so a pond was non-negotiable. It’s really cleverly designed, as the rockery forms one side, and there’s a wall with a glass window on the other. The fireplace was made using bricks that we’d salvaged when we knocked an inside wall down. Gareth built it himself, and it looks incredible! Now it’s really lovely to sit outside, even on a winter’s evening, and keep warm in front of the fire.

The grass is greener

I love the smell of grass, but having a lawn just seemed impractical with a dog; all the digging, the mud and the lawn-mowing, so we chose to put down artificial turf instead. It doesn’t have the charm of real grass, but it looks great all year round and doesn’t need much maintenance. The final hurdle was how to connect the two zones so the garden felt fluid and easy to navigate. We didn’t have our daughter Frankie at the time, but knowing we wanted children, steps didn’t seem like a good idea.

Making the link

In the end we settled on a slope that is made from scaffolding boards. It marries the social area at the top with the more playful part at the bottom seamlessly. We then filled every corner and crevice with plants and exotic trees to create our very own oasis.’

A parasol that Miffy brought back from a trip to Spain makes the space feel extra exotic

Clusters of silver, grey and lilac blooms gives the foliage an almost metallic glint

“We made sure to include multiple light sources in the garden, including wall lights and candles, so we can make use of the space even when it’s dark outside”

“Be mindful when spending money. By using low-cost scaffolding boards and reclaimed bricks to create features and furniture, we had a bigger budget for trees and flowers”

feel the heat

‘The fireplace design features a cavity for storing logs and openings at the top where we planted flowers and shrubs to soften the look’

‘re-use materials wherever you can – the bricks used to build the fireplace came from a wall we knocked down in the house’ A taste of Summer

‘Once the oven has warmed up, you can cook pizzas in under a minute – it’s great when we have friends over’

Artificial grass, £20sq m; wood for seating area, £500, both from local builders’ merchant. Patio slabs, £24sq m; pizza oven, £400; water feature, £200, all eBay. Scaffolding boards (used to clad the exterior of the house and the fence), £1,000, B&Q. Pond window, £150, custom made locally. Concrete shelf (by fireplace), £500, Concrete Carrot. Sheepskin, £85, Cowboy Kate. For similar masonry paint (on the pond), try Air Force Blue 260, £62 for 5L, Little Greene. Gold Nirvana parasol, £390, Indian Garden Company, is similar. Shakhra printed cushion covers, £22 each, La Redoute, are similar.

Design a jungle-style canopy by layering trees and taller plants, such as ferns, with smaller-sized plants underneath to get that lush, overgrown vibe.

Make it sculptural with plants that have big leaves and dramatic shapes. Bamboos, ferns, cordylines and palm trees are perfect examples. Go for contrast – big leaves next to smaller, more delicate ones for maximum impact.

Use colour to set the mood. Bright shades are perfect for that tropical feel, or go for rich, deep jewel tones for something a little more sophisticated.

Include some structural elements made from materials that feel as if they’ve always been there – large rough rocks, distressed woods, old brickwork, bamboo poles and brushwood screening all work well.

Ideal Home newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house tours, project advice and more Your email address: Sign Up

water works

‘Gareth designed the pond, which has a rendered wall with a viewing window and rockery on the far side’

Video Of The Week

Looking lush

‘Huge boulders and tall trees divide the space and help to conceal the upper area, making it wonderfully cosy’

idea to steal

‘Create privacy with ferns and olive trees – they’re my favourites’

Must mention:

Shaw Property Developments (https://www.shawpropertydevelopments.com) Miffy’s Instagram handle (@miffyshaw)

‘We clad the exterior of the house with scaffolding boards and used them for the window boxes, too’