Hot off the press we bring you an exclusive preview of a fabulous new interiors range coming to Aldi – it's not to be missed folks!

We do LOVE an Aldi Special. We have a hot-line direct to Aldi HQ to get the heads up for all things new! Today news reached us of a Designer Lounge range and it has to be said, it’s one of the best yet! The new Designer Lounge range is available to pre-order online from 10th May and in stores from 17th May.

The collection has a distinct designer vibe, thanks to a mix of on-trend geometrics, marble and terrazzo designs. This new collection is perfect to treat homes to a modern uplift this summer.

With prices starting at just £3.99, fans best be quick, as with all Specialbuys once they’re gone, they’re gone!

Exclusive preview: Designer Lounge range

If you’re looking to make a style statement and add pattern to your home you can’t go wrong with any form of geometric print. Geo prints, popular for the past few season, continue to be big news! Thanks to this new collection you can decorate with geometric shapes galore!

All the new products are available in the aforementioned on-trend patterns, all in a muted colour palette of muted greys and soft pink shades.

The new must-have Aldi lamp

Oh how we love an Aldi Lamp! This vintage-look industrial-style Lamp is our favourite piece from the new range – and it’s just £39.99. The adjustable arm and head makes it as functional as it is stylish, that’s what makes it a winner in our eyes!

Dress sofas, armchairs and beds with statement cushions. The new range features stylish Terrazzo (above), marble and graphic diamond prints – all just £8.99 each!

The key furniture pieces

Furnish living rooms with the new inexpensive range of accessories! This Designer Lounge Stool IS JUST £14.99. Available in neutral tones with rustic pinewood legs and a lovely crochet cushioned top, it’s a real steal for anyone who loves Scandi-style!

This Drum Bean Cube in statement graphic print makes a beautifully modern addition to complement any room. Touching on the quality, the outside is made from 100 per cent cotton. The circular pouffe is extremely comfortable for extra seating but equally at home as a footstool. Available in four key designs including geometric and marble.

Accessories

This simple, yet sleek marble-effect place mat and coaster set provides a touch of contemporary style to kitchens and dining rooms.

Home storage becomes fashionably functional with the addition of this storage unit. The fabric design is ideal for storing bathroom products or general knick-knacks. This unit comes in additional marble and terrazzo prints.

Brighten up the bathroom by injecting some on-trend patterns! The range of new guest towels will do the job nicely. In a dreamy combination of soft greys, pastel pink and graphite grey they are fabulous to add colour and pattern without dominating the interior scheme.

Aldi’s new range is available to pre-order online from 10th May and in stores from 17th May.