Need an inviting hide-away to cosy up in as the nights grow cold? These beautiful boltholes around the UK might be just what you're looking for

While we are sad to see the end of summer, with its sunshine and long, light evenings, there is something just magical about autumn. As the weather cools and the leaves turn to shades of amber and copper, there’s little better than snuggling up and getting cosy. Here are five boltholes perfect for escaping to this autumn.

The Old Schoolhouse, Scotland

Eilean Shona is a private tidal island off Scotland’s west coast. It’s said to have served as the inspiration for JM Barrie’s Neverland and boasts 1,300 acres of pristine moor, wild open hills, secluded paths and woodland. The Old Schoolhouse is wonderfully isolated, nestled in a valley with a secluded bay. It has glorious views out to sea.

Wood burning stoves keep the open plan sitting room/kitchen warm and provide lashings of hot water for the roll top Victorian bath upstairs, while an outdoor shower is ideal for hearty swimmers. Sleeps 4.

Book now: From £1,250 per week, including return transfers to the mainland, Eilean Shona

Hex Cottage, Suffolk

Set within its own meadow and surrounded by woodland, Hex Cottage is a thatched former forester’s cottage in Suffolk that offers absolute peace and quiet.

The heavenly cottage comes ‘without electricity’ so bring your layers. The romance is accentuated by storm lanterns, candles for lighting and sheepskin rugs under foot. Sleeps 2.

Book now: From £824 for 3 nights, Avenue

Field View House, Kent

Located just outside the picturesque town of Rye, Field View House is at the end of a quiet private road and has a private footpath that takes guests directly to the beach through a nature reserve.

The living area-cum-kitchen is open plan, with a breakfast table and separate dining area for 10, and the walls are clad in wood reclaimed from near Hastings pier. Sleeps 6.

Book now: From £1,950 per week, Avenue

Rose Cottage No.2, The Lake District

The sitting room is super snug for two with a roaring log fire. Cream open stonewalls and oak beams give the perfect cottage feel with a beautiful decor that has jumped straight from the pages of the latest Laura Ashley catalogue.

Book now: From £533 for 3 nights, The Lakeland Cottage Company

Fisherman’s Cottage, Cornwall

Set directly on the harbour front of Mousehole, this one bedroom cottage is an exceptional seductively romantic retreat for two. Perfect for those who love being by the sea and watching the boats come and go in the harbour. Relax in the living room with views over the harbour, and on autumn nights cosy up in front of the log burning stove. Sleeps 2.

Book now: from £429 for 3 nights, The Wow House Company

Straw Cottage, The Cotswolds

Set in the heart of the Cotswolds, Straw Cottage is a quaint, thatched cottage that dates back over 300 years.

It is the small details that make the Cottage so special, whether that’s the bespoke beds, the freestanding copper bath or the cosy wood burning fire. Sleeps 4.

Book now: from £840 for 3 nights, The Wow House Company

With such cosy cottages to visit around the UK we say bring it on Mother Nature – we can’t wait to be snug as a bug in a rug.