I've done the research – these are the white paint shades Ideal Home's most style-savvy editors use in their own homes

This week, I asked the Ideal Home team what their favourite or go-to white paint shade is, thinking there will be one or perhaps a handful (three tops) that will keep coming up. But I was wrong – it turns out that white paint is just as personal as colour. Even though one particular brand seems to be a clear favourite – can you guess which one? So instead, I’ve collated the favourite white paint shades of six Ideal Home editors.

It turns out that there’s a reason there are so many whites available to choose from – the best white paint shade means something different for different people. But also for different rooms – this is largely due to the orientation of the room and what kind of light it receives, whether it’s north or south-facing, as well as the size and the purpose of the space.

So next time your partner (or anyone else) is telling you it’s ‘just white’ and they all look the same, you can show them this article as proof that they’re not in fact all the same.

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1. Jenny McFarlane, Senior Digital Editor – Farrow & Ball All White

(Image credit: Future/Jenny McFarlane)

The recently renovated home of our Senior Digital Editor, Jenny McFarlane is a regular source of serious jealousy at the Ideal Home office – we’re especially obsessed with her kitchen (pictured at the top of this article) with a curved fluted kitchen island which also happens to be painted white, as is her hallway, specifically in Jenny’s favourite white paint shade which is Farrow & Ball’s All White.

‘My go-to is always All White by Farrow & Ball,’ Jenny says. ‘It's soft but bright with no blue undertones. It's worked as a lovely contrast with bolder colours we've used in our house.’

2. Heather Young, Editor in Chief – Farrow & Ball Strong White

(Image credit: Heather Young)

Ideal Home’s Editor in Chief, Heather Young doesn’t shy away from colour so there is not a whole lot of white to be found in her beautiful, stylish yet eclectic home – she even painted her living room in a near-black colour, the famous Farrow & Ball Railings.

But when it came to choosing paint for her north-facing kitchen, she decided to go for white to keep the space light and bright, and to balance the dark charcoal-painted kitchen cabinets. After testing different shades of white, she finally landed on Farrow & Ball’s Strong White which has the slightest of grey undertones and therefore pairs perfectly with those cabinets.

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3. Lindsey Davis, Content Director for Ecommerce – Earthborn Wood Smoke, Dulux White Mist

(Image credit: Future/Lindsey Davis)

Lindsey Davis, Content Director for Ecommerce across various homes titles, including Ideal Home. And I was advised she might have some strong opinions on white paint as she’s recently redecorated her Victorian cottage. And so she did, to the point that she went for different whites in various rooms.

(Image credit: Future/Lindsey Davis)

‘My bedrooms are Earthborn Wood Smoke,’ Lindsey says. ‘It’s super pigmented so nice to use and it has a tiny hint of violet to it which balances well in my south-facing rooms. Then in the kitchen and bathroom, I used Dulux White Mist which I could wipe and the kitchen beams are painted in Wedding Cake by Frenchic.’

4. Ginevra Benedetti, Deputy Editor (Print) – Farrow & Ball School House White, Shaded White

(Image credit: Future/Ginevra Benedetti)

Similarly to Heather, Ideal Home’s Deputy Print Editor, Ginevra Benedetti isn’t one to go for all-white walls. But what she tends to do is paint half (or a portion) of her walls in white and pair it with another colour like pink or green. And she’s very loyal to Farrow & Ball when it comes to picking out paint.

‘I have two favourite whites,’ Ginevra says. ‘Farrow & Ball School House White and Shaded White. School House White is a lovely creamy shade that works well in north facing rooms. My living room has big windows but it’s northwest-facing so it doesn't get much direct sunlight. I have it above my picture rail (with Farrow & Ball Setting Plaster below).’

She continues, ‘I have Shaded White throughout my stairwell. I live in a terrace so the only light the stairwell gets is from the hallway on the ground floor and from a skylight at the top. Shaded White is an off white/beige, which again is good for warming the space up. It's best to avoid cool tones in a space with little light. We have it above the dado rail with Farrow & Ball Studio Green below.’

5. Maddie Balcombe, Editorial Assistant – Farrow & Ball Slipper Satin

(Image credit: Future/Maddie Balcombe)

If you want to warm up your space with your choice of white paint, opt for a warm off-white which is exactly what Maddie Balcombe, our Editorial Assistant for print, has done in her bedroom. It’s no coincidence that these soft of-whites are replacing brilliant white as the go-to shade.

‘I love Slipper Satin by Farrow & Ball,’ Maddie says. ‘It’s a creamy off-white, and I recently used it to colour drench my west-facing bedroom. My bedroom can look quite cool in the morning, but I’ve found that the warm undertones of the paint offset that nicely. In the mid-late afternoon, the room becomes much brighter, but the soft, slightly stony finish stops it from feeling too dazzling!’

6. Ali Lovett, Houses Editor – Farrow & Ball School House White

Ginevra is not the only one that’s a fan of Farrow & Ball’s School House White. It turns out that so is Ali Lovett, Ideal Home’s Houses Editor, who’s also an interior stylist – which, I would like to say, was the only crossover in the long list of whites I’ve received from our editors. It might not be the most popular Farrow & Ball white shade but it’s definitely up there – and since it’s another soft off-white shade, I’m not entirely surprised it’s enjoyed much praise from the team.

Ali says, ‘Farrow & Ball’s School House White is my go-to. But I've just ordered COAT’s No Offence for my dark north-facing kitchen extension. I’m hoping it'll be great for layering fun colours on top.’ So watch this space!

Which of these lovely white paints that our editors are loving would be your top pick?