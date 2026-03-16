I did a double-take when I saw this Soho Home armchair look-alike at Dunelm – it's £862 cheaper, but you'd never know

Dunelm is nailing it in the furniture department right now, but I think I've just found the MVP in the new collection. If you like the Soho Home look, but not the price tag, then you'll want to listen up. The beautiful Amina Chenille Ball Foot Tub Chair at Dunelm looks almost identical to Soho Home's Blair Tub Armchair with one crucial difference: the price.

If you're wondering where to buy an armchair on a budget at the moment, Dunelm has some great options. The Dunelm green chenille armchair is priced at just £165, serving champagne looks for lemonade money. I can see it styled up as an accent chair in a living room, or as an elegant perch as part of your hallway ideas. Its deep, rounded seat oozes comfort and quality.

With so many similarities to Soho Home's Blair Tub Armchair, which comes wrapped in velvet instead and costs £995, I couldn't help but shout about this mega find. And I've not even got to the best part yet. The Dunelm chair comes in 3 colourways — an olive green in chenille, a neutral beige in chenille and a velvet option that's tan with a unique zebra print back.

There aren't many differences in style between these two chairs. While their price tags differ massively — we're talking £862, to be exact — the main difference is in quality. As you'd expect, the Soho Home chair is wrapped in luxury, thanks to its birch wood feet and frame, its feather and down cushion fillings and the brass effect finish. The Dunelm version looks high quality, but underneath its layers, you'll find a mix of plywood and rubberwood, with polyester and foam cushions.

These chairs also differ in height, with the Soho Home chair sitting at 85.4cm tall and the Dunelm version at 75cm. In my opinion, it is the ball feet of the Dunelm tub chair that make it appear more expensive.

The Dunelm version comes in 3 colours and 2 fabric options, so if green velvet didn't take your fancy, then there are other choices. The Soho Home option also comes in three other colourways, including rust, lichen or mustard — all in velvet.

(Image credit: Dunelm)

With mostly good reviews, bar one, the Dunelm tub chair has impressed shoppers. 'Gorgeous tub lounge chair, perfect for small corners. Not suitable if you are tall as it’s definitely smaller than I anticipated' claims one reviewer, which should urge you to measure your space before purchasing. Most shoppers say it's chic and soft, but one person did find something negative — the zebra-print option arrives slightly darker in colour than it appears on the site.

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Dunelm Amina Fleck Chenille Ball Foot Tub Chair £169 at Dunelm Dunelm Amina Cut Velvet Zebra Print Ball Foot Tub Chair £169 at Dunelm

This tub chair is a stylish way to fill a corner. Whether that's in your bedroom by a bay window, a living room for an extra seat for guests, a hallway as somewhere to slip your shoes on or even a home office for typing all day. It's the perfect small-space saviour.

If paired with a small side table and a battery-powered lamp, it'll create the perfect cosy corner — for unwinding with a book or for your clothes to live on (in style, albeit!).

We predicted 2026's living room trends, and it should come as no surprise that low-profile furniture was right up there. This is a seriously simple way to give this space a new lease of life, while investing in something that's bang-on trend.