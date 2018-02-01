BHS lighting is back and better than ever!

It was THE place for lighting, then just like that, the lights were switched off... or so we thought!

The BHS lighting department was among the best on the high street, there’s no doubt about it. Then, just like that, the future of this iconic high street chain was shrouded in darkness, as it closed its doors on stores up and down the country. But fear not, there’s light at the end of the tunnel! BHS.com is thriving as an online-only shopping destination!

We got to see a preview of three new collections, which will be launching over the next few weeks. And we can report that the lighting is shining brighter and better than ever.

There are three beautiful ranges to explore. Glamorous Miami lamps and shades will add style and sophistication to your home, while the Quartz pieces inject an understated cool look. Finally, a ‘Best of British’ collection celebrates homegrown talent in the world of design.

These images could easily to be straight out of a high-end interiors catalogue! This ultra-stylish lamp perfectly encapsulates the spirit of the new Miami collection.

Buy now: Otta Pendant light, £60

This new range oozes a glamourous modern-vintage vibe, offering a mix of glass and elegant mixed metallic lighting designs. In addition to the lighting the soft furnishings within this range are all set in a sophisticated colour palette of dusky pinks, deep blue-grey and amber.

The Quartz collection features an abundance of cut stone and marble-effect lamp bases – hot on-trend materials for spring/summer 2018

This floor lamp was the one that got all the attention at the preview, and it’s easy to see why! It’s statuesque beauty is more high design than high street. This is a fabulous piece to introduce a touch of Miami cool to your home.

Buy now: Bessie Easyfit Shade, £70

As part of its ‘Best of British’ showcase, BHS.com has teamed up with Quirk – a husband and wife duo who work form a studio in Devon. Together, they’ve created these innovative drum lamp and light shades, and we think the Marble and Terrazzo prints are going to be big this season.

Buy now: Felix Pendant, £70, BHS

Any one of these elegant floor lamps would command attention in your living space.

This fabulous new collection has certainly brightened up our week!