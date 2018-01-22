Our Sixth Sense tells us it won't be on the market for long

We have good news for any Die Hard (ahem) Bruce Willis fans looking for a new home. The action movie A-lister has just listed his two-storey apartment in New York’s Upper West Side, and it’s yours for just under £13million!

Armageddon star Bruce and his British wife Emma Heming bought the duplex three years ago, and set about transforming it into a family home, which they share with daughters Mabel, five, and Evelyn, three. We can certainly see what attracted them to the property – this view of Central Park, for starters!

Another New York celebrity pad: See inside Jon Bon Jovi’s new Greenwich Village apartment, worth £14million

Breathtaking, isn’t it? And the inside isn’t too shabby either. Take this sitting room, which features a baby grand piano and artwork that suggests that Bruce likes to tinkle the ivories! Is there nothing that man can’t do?!



Image credit: Douglas Elliman

La Cornue’s Château units, granite worktops and a Viking range cooker feature in the kitchen, alongside some rather gorgeous bar stools. Their Mid-century look is a design thread that runs throughout the duplex.

An informal breakfast area enjoys those spectacular views over the park.

There’s also a more formal dining spot – no TV dinners served here!

Next we have the library, stocked with a little (Pulp) Fiction. The rest of the third floor comprises a large cloakroom, walk-in wine storage and an en-suite bedroom. Some of the rooms look quite sparse, suggesting either that Bruce and Emma have already moved out… or they didn’t fancy going The Whole Nine Yards when it came to decorating!

Upstairs, you’ll find four guest bedrooms…

…as well as this master suite, an office and a laundry room, where we assume Bruce cleans his white vests!

There are four bathrooms, spread across the property. This is the master en-suite – and it is a bath, not a sink! We’ve checked!



Image credit: Douglas Elliman

Bruce is selling his apartment through agents Douglas Elliman.

Video Of The Week

We’re sure he’ll be shouting ‘Yippie-Ki-Yay…’ if he manages to bag the asking price!