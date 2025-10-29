Superstar Robbie Williams has designed a chair specifically for 'introverts' – but it will set you back almost £3500
This furniture launch wasn't on our 2025 bingo card
As of this week, Robbie Williams can add the title of furniture designer to his existing professional accomplishments as the iconic singer and songwriter reveals his first ever lounge chair design created in collaboration with Dutch furniture brand Moooi, called the Introvert Chair.
As Moooi is a luxury brand, it’s no surprise that the Introvert Chair by Robbie Williams is selling for £3460 a pop at Holloways of Ludlow. But there is more to this chair than meets the eye.
I didn't have Robbie Williams launching a designer chair on my bingo card for 2025, but the design alone is pretty impressive. It has a sculptural, curved shape with bubble-like effect created using an innovative 3D quilting technique. Each chair is also individually stitched (the price tag is starting to make a lot more sense now).
Just based on aesthetics alone, it’s one of the best swivel chairs I’ve seen – because yes, it comes with a rotating swivel function.
Of course, we’re used to seeing collections from celebrities, but it usually involves something on a smaller scale like home accessories, as is the case with Amanda Holden’s QVC range, or paint, much like Stacey Dooley’s collaboration with COAT. But instead, Robbie just went straight into designing furniture with Moooi.
Designed to be ‘part sculpture, part sanctuary’ rather than simply a chair, the Introvert Chair (as the name suggests) is created for introverts or for anyone who needs to disconnect from the hectic everyday life. That’s why it boasts a comfortable wraparound design aiming to be reminiscent of a hug, with soft yet tactile upholstery in soothing ivory, made with a blend containing alpaca, virgin wool and cotton. It’s a comforting and ‘quiet’ design, but a statement one at the same time.
‘The Introvert Chair is more than just a place to lounge, it’s a whole mood,’ Robbie says. ‘In a world that rarely slows down, we often crave a place of respite, and this chair is just that. Its soft fabric and gentle curves create a sanctuary that offers complete comfort and calm, reminding me of the power art and design have… not only in shaping our spaces, but in transforming how we feel within them.’
More affordable alternatives
If you like the look of Robbie Williams' Introvert Chair but can't quite justify the price tag, I found a handful of similar-looking swivel chairs that are much more budget friendly. But who knew that even a Soho Home armchair like this one could one day seem like the affordable buy?!
A luxury lounge chair designed by Robbie Williams may not have been on my 2025 bingo card, but (perhaps surprisingly) I’m here for it, especially as the design is something a little different.
Sara Hesikova has been a Content Editor at Ideal Home since June 2024, starting at the title as a News Writer in July 2023. She is now also the Ideal Home Certified Expert in Training on Furniture, and so far has tested over 150 different sofas.
Graduating from London College of Fashion with a bachelor’s degree in fashion journalism in 2016, she got her start in niche fashion and lifestyle magazines like Glass and Alvar as a writer and editor before making the leap into interiors, working with the likes of 91 Magazine and copywriting for luxury bed linen brand Yves Delorme among others.
