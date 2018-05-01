Alice in Wonderland joins Disney collection at Cath Kidston

Take a tumble down the rabbit hole later this month with Cath Kidston's latest Disney collaboration.

If you love Disney, prepare to dress your entire house in accessories adorned with Alice in Wonderland. Disney and Cath Kidston’s fifth installment of its brand collaboration is launching on Friday 25th May.

The collection celebrates Alice’s adventures in wonderland. Alice is joined by friends and favourites from the film the Cheshire Cat, The Mad Hatter and the White Rabbit. The new collection features across homeware, fashion, handbags and accessories.

Cath Kidston’s in-house design team have taken Disney’s iconic characters and integrated them into classic Cath Kidston prints, including much-loved Signature Rose and cute Button Spot.

Latest Disney collection

Welcome Alice and friends for a cuppa, quite literally with these charming mug designs! No Cath Kidston collection would be complete without the brands iconic Button Spot design.

Alice and Friends Placement

This classic spot design provides the perfect backdrop to Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland.

Alice’s Words

Add a fantastical touch to a Mad Hatter-esq tea party with this whimsical dinnerware. From cake stands to teapots this collection has everything you need to host the perfect afternoon tea.

Alice in Wonderland is synonymous with playing cards. These whimsical salt and pepper shakers are just the thing to season mealtimes with a pinch of Disney magic.

Alice’s Words is the new design containing iconic quotes from the 1951 Disney movie. The print features Alice and other well-known characters among sketched drawings of heritage Cath Kidston florals.

Alice’s Meadow

Alice’s Meadow design (above & below) was created especially for this new collection. With a cornflower blue sky overhead, Alice finds herself submerged in a field full of daisies – just as she does in the classic Disney animation. In keeping with the film bread-and-butterflies soar above oversized Cath Kidston daisies.

This new design is brought to life, featured on the brand’s best-selling Broomfield tote bag.

Previous Disney ranges featuring 101 Dalmatians, Winnie The Pooh and Mickey and Minnie Mouse. Disney collections always prove to be instant hits. Catch Alice and Friends before they disappear down the rabbit hole.