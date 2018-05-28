Enjoy a wander around beautiful Bottisham House

This classic Regency house dating back to the 1830s has been lovingly restored and refurbished to create a modern family home

Bottisham House is breathtakingly beautiful, both inside and out. The Grade-II listed former farmhouse, constructed of Cambridge white brick beneath a slate tiled roof, has been expertly refurbished by the current owners to create a stunning family home. With its Portico column porch this home is a fine example of elegant Regency architecture.

Do you love grand houses? Check out: Fancy living like royalty on your very own country estate?

The house comprises four double bedrooms, large modern kitchen, multiple living areas, games room and stunning walled gardens.

The exterior

Do you believe in love at first sight? This attractive house is approached through grand wrought iron gates.

A welcome entrance

The welcoming entrance features traditional flagstone flooring. The wide staircase is dressed with a luxurious Brintons carpet.

The kitchen

The kitchen has been fitted with hand-painted units and modern granite work surfaces. All the appliances are integrated to keep the look streamlined. The stylish Fired Earth floor tiles are in keeping with the Regency style of the property.

Get the look

Buy now: Encaustic floor Tiles, from £224.70sq m, Fired Earth

A statement crystal ceiling light commands attention in the more formal of the two living rooms.

A generous corner sofa loaded with comfy cushions helps give this room a family-friendly vibe.

A wall-mounted TV and comfy sofa provide the perfect entertaining space to watch films and box sets.

The bedrooms

A cast-iron bath takes pride of place in the bedroom – a more familiar scene in a boutique hotel. The metallic tub is complimented by a statement ‘Bedknobs And BroomSticks’ style bed.

There’s plenty of space to live, rest and play in this child’s bedroom.

Video Of The Week

Stylish grey metro tiles create a modern country vibe in teh family bathroom. The marble surfaces help to add a modern edge to the look.

The walled garden provides plenty of lush outdoor space – ideal for a game of traditional croquet.

This elegant family home is currently on the market with Savills, with a guide price of £1,650,000.

We’d happily move in as it is, no decorating needed.