Home decor trends 2018 – we predict the key looks for interiors

We've seen the previews from all your favourites on the high street and beyond; and trust us when we say there is plenty to look forward to! Here’s our round-up of the top home decor trends to look out for to help you stay ahead of the curve in 2018...

Last year saw us filling our homes with totally tropical jungle prints, flamboyant flamingos and just about anything and everything metallic we could get out hands on! So what does the year ahead hold in the trend stakes? Here are our top predictions for home decor trends to keep up with in 2018…

More ideas for 2018: Kitchen trends 2018 – the stunning and surprising new looks you need to see

1. Rich pigments

Grey may still be the neutral of choice for many interiors, but colour is set to be bolder this year. We’re feeling braver with colour choices – on both walls and furniture pieces, as sofa colour choices of late have demonstrated. Moody interiors are more popular than ever, too, with brooding violet, navy and striking emerald green all key colours for 2018.

Looking for colour inspiration? Read The Pantone Colour of the Year 2018 has been announced!

The rich new shades that make up the spring/summer palette are all beautifully enhanced further on furniture pieces in luscious velvet!

2. Glam dark woods

Furniture is set to head to the dark side this year. We’re stepping away from pale, bleached woods that were hugely popular thanks to the Scandi trend of recent years. 2018 is the year where darker wood tones signify a resurgence for retro glamour, and provide a new take on modern luxe.

While this dark trend has been bubbling on the back burner for some time, this year it’s ready to take over completely. But are you ready, that’s the question?

Metallic handles and legs are the perfect finishing touches to add an extra glam feel. And a fusion of walnut, gold, brass, black and marble gives a more sophisticated feel to many high-street pieces.

Looking to refresh your home for new year? Read 6 ways to detox your home for the New Year

Retro shapes, such as these wishbone-style dining chairs, are made timeless thanks to rich wood stains. This dining set look super stylish in contemporary walnut wood, the dark shade showing off the natural beauty of the grain.

3. Global goodness

Travel always influences interiors trends, with this spring being no exception. The new Fusion collection (above) from John Lewis takes its influence from the beautiful colours and patterns seen in the cities and palaces of Rajasthan.

Earthy shades of clay, terracotta and ochre feature on global-inspired prints, which will play a key role this season. The patterns, materials and textiles all have a natural, raw feel to them, making them extremely tactile.

Patterns featured on soft furnishings and serve-ware are inspired by traditional block printing. Try mixing small scale Ikat prints with larger paisley-inspired designs.

Ideal Home newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house tours, project advice and more Your email address: Sign Up

4. Artisan textures

Texture is a big thing this season! Furniture has a natural handmade feel with materials such a rattan and wicker the stars of the show. Textiles take a playful role with lots of embellishments, raw edges and appliqué details – all irresistible to the touch.

So much can be achieved by simply playing with textures and materials. Whether it be woven wicker furniture, macramé cushions or mixing marble with metal (perfect for modern lamp choices) don’t underestimate the power of embracing and combining different textures.

Whatever the colour palette, mixing textures can instantly create another layer of decoration and interest. We love the use of macramé, seen in almost every new collection on the high street from cushions to wall hangings.

A simple pendant can transform a space, providing an instant touch of on-trend styling at very little expense.

5. Tropical prints

New in the bathroom: Bathroom trends 2018 – the best new looks for your space

A continuation from last year, the tropical trend is still going strong – with the retro Swiss cheese plant being a hero alongside palm leaves. The trend has evolved for 2018 – it’s less about vibrant carnival brights and more about mixing plenty of lush, energising greens.

Rich shades of green look striking against on-trend darker furniture choices and the charcoal and navy walls that are so fashionable for home decorating right now. Look out for the key elements to help to create this look in your home. Think large scale leaf prints, oversized insects, safari wildlife and exotic birds.

Just to mix things up, and include those who can’t be seen with green presumably, House of Fraser has created an on-trend design in alternative bold colours. Thanks to the all-over palm print this set still feels totally tropical.

6. Metallic accents

The addition of luxe metallic touches is not new, but the big difference this year is the choice of metallic finish – think less copper and rose gold, more brass! Brass is the most sophisticated and organic of the metallic colour palette. Brass furniture pieces, mirrors and accessories all help to add a luxurious finish to any room – soft pink and emerald green both accentuate brass and gold tones perfectly.

Lamps and smaller accessories are the perfect way to inject a new trend into a room without having to invest in larger, expensive furniture pieces. Mix brass with marble for an on-trend feel for lighting in 2018.

Pineapples reign supreme

The humble pineapple is back on top as the trendy motif to adorn your home for this spring/summer. Last year the cactus print pipped the pineapple in the popularity stakes, but it would appear the tables have turned. Although the cactus is most certainly not going anywhere, it’s taking a back-seat to the pineapple once again…

There are even pineapples for the bathroom in the spring summer collection at George Home – there’s literally a pineapple for every room this season.

Botanical prints

Flowers and botanical prints are always in fashion, it’s just a case of what makes them feel new. This season prints have gone small-scale – straight out of an artist’s sketchbook or forager’s handbook.

Video Of The Week

All the new collections will be start to trickle into stores and online from now until February! We’ll update you as and when these lovely items will be available.