Winter is coming...

Winter will be here before you know it. With the temperatures set to plummet next week, here’s how to make an easy transition into winter …

Get your chimney swept

If you wait for the cold weather to come, you may find it hard to book a chimney sweep. Remember, chimneys burning wood should be swept after every six months of use.

Clean those gutters

Stay on top of leaves in the autumn and remember to clear out your gutters once the last one have fallen, to get rid of any build up or blockages.

Swap over your bed linen

If you haven’t done so already, it’s time to store your warmer weather bedding, swap over your duvet and dig out those blankets and throws for extra comfort and warmth.

Prepare your windows

Now is the time to make sure any holes are filled, windows are sealed and curtains are upgraded to heavier ones, to prevent drafts and increase energy efficiency.

Fuel up

It’s set to be a cold winter so make sure you have enough wood to see you though – and, if you do have any leftover you can use them in a fire pit or BBQ come summer. Make sure you think through where and how you will store your logs. They can be cut into short lengths and split to increase the surface and speed up drying.

Have you prepared your home for winter? It is set to be a chilly one.