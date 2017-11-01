5 things you need to do in your home before winter arrives

Jennifer Louise Ebert
By

Winter is coming...

Winter will be here before you know it. With the temperatures set to plummet next week, here’s how to make an easy transition into winter …

Get your chimney swept

Before-winter-fireplace-chimney-sweep

Image credit: Jon Day

If you wait for the cold weather to come, you may find it hard to book a chimney sweep. Remember, chimneys burning wood should be swept after every six months of use.

Clean those gutters

before-winter-guttering

Image credit: Jeremy Phillips

Stay on top of leaves in the autumn and remember to clear out your gutters once the last one have fallen, to get rid of any build up or blockages.

Related: How to look after your gutters

Swap over your bed linen

winter-bedroom-bedlinen

Image credit: Simon Bevan

If you haven’t done so already, it’s time to store your warmer weather bedding, swap over your duvet and dig out those blankets and throws for extra comfort and warmth.

Need more bedroom inspiration? READ: Fall into autumn with a cosy bedroom that dreams are made of

Prepare your windows

Window-before-winter

Image credit: Jake Curtis

Now is the time to make sure any holes are filled, windows are sealed and curtains are upgraded to heavier ones, to prevent drafts and increase energy efficiency.

Related: Four new ways with window dressings – and you’ll never guess where they come from!

Fuel up

before-winter-log-fire

Image credit: Simon Bevan

It’s set to be a cold winter so make sure you have enough wood to see you though – and, if you do have any leftover you can use them in a fire pit or BBQ come summer. Make sure you think through where and how you will store your logs. They can be cut into short lengths and split to increase the surface and speed up drying.

Have you prepared your home for winter? It is set to be a chilly one.

Ideal Home loves...

Be creative with lighting for a gorgeous glow | striking ideas for stairs and hallways | Hallways and stairs ? 10 striking ideas | hallway decorating ideas | housetohome
Hallway ideas

10 striking looks for hallways and stairs
RT_2-Sofa.com-Jethou-armchair-in-Sunshine.png

Working from home? Do it in style…
cosy bedroom
Bedroom ideas

Cosy bedroom decorating ideas
Map print wallpaper and yellow and purple accents | Dining rooms | Dining room ideas - 10 quirky designs | PHOTO GALLERY
Dining room ideas

Weird and wonderful dining rooms
Budget kitchen sinks | Update your kitchen on a budget | Budget kitchens | PHOTO GALLERY | Housetohome.co.uk
Kitchen Decor

Update your kitchen on a budget
Boys' bedroom with white chest of drawers and hanging storage
Children's room ideas

Boys’ bedroom design ideas