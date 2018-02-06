New BBC documentary explores the fascinating world of Ikea

Have you ever wanted to know what goes on behind-the-scenes at Ikea? In a three-part documentary series, Ikea opens its doors to the public with never-before-seen insights in to what it takes to create a beloved, international brand and what is the secret to its success.

The series, entitled ‘Flat-pack Empire’ airs just one week after the passing of the brand’s founder, Ingvar Kamprad. It highlights the achievements of the entrepreneur, who took what started as a small one-man-band from humble beginnings to one of the world’s most successful global brands, which has made home furnishings accessible to all. Beloved by students to stylists alike, Ikea has proven it is here to stay.

For the first time in the company’s 70-year history, Ikea gives film cameras exclusive access to stores, warehouses, test-labs and design-studios – allowing viewers to learn the secrets behind the brand’s success, and its unique understanding of life at home.

Within the UK, the series joins the country’s 30th anniversary celebrations at the first store in Warrington, the opening of the latest store in Sheffield and a complete renovation to the living rooms layout in Ikea Wembley to reflect the new ways people are living at home in 2018.

Through the series, viewers will have a true insight in to the quirks that make the Ikea brand, as well as an understanding of the passion, principles and people that go in to creating a ‘Wonderful Everyday’ for customers and co-workers alike.

‘As we approached our 30th anniversary here in the UK, we wanted to open our doors to share more about who we are, and how unique we are as a brand.

‘Flatpack Empire’ is an illuminating documentary series which takes viewers on a complete tour of the world of Ikea, both globally and in the UK, and we’re very proud of the brand that people will see’, says Gillian Drakeford, Country Retail Manager, IKEA UK & Ireland.

The first episode of ‘Flat-Pack Empire’ airs at 9pm, 6th February on BBC 2. Will you be watching the Ikea documentary?