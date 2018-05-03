Make holiday snaps Instagram-worthy with Primark accessories

Tamara Kelly
By

Pool floats are back and better than ever this year!

If you didn’t posted a picture with an inflatable flamingo on Instagram last summer did you even go on holiday?!

Stay ahead of the trend this year with the help of Primark’s brilliant pool float collection. Right now it might feel like a pool float could come in handy with outbursts of torrential rain, we’re more thinking ahead for summer holidays.

With holidays being booked left, right and centre, now is the perfect time to snap up key holiday accessories. These fun inflatables are in Primark stores now, snap one up before they sell-out!!

Capture picture-perfect poolside snaps with the help of these fabulous floats…

THE pool accessories of 2018

pool floats

Primark’s range of pool inflatables are great value; with Pool floats, from £5 each, and cup holders, from £1 each!

pool floats

The swim ring designs

pool floats

Amuse your Instagram followers with this brilliant Gumball Machine float. We haven’t seen one like it, snap it up quick we say!

pool float

We reckon Insta-fans will go bananas for this fruity swimming ring.

pool floats

The glitter shell design is one for the mermaid fans. As the diagram demonstrates the generous float provides plenty of lounging space.

pool float

Grab a slice of the pool float action with this quirky pizza design. Drifting around the pool on this pepperoni and pineapple topped design will certainly get you noticed.

Inflatable cup holders

pool floats

Unicorns are still big news for summer 2018.

pool float

This beefy number is a fun day to keep your drinks afloat. The inflatable burger design is a great choice for foodies.

All we need now is sunshine, oh and a swimming pool!

