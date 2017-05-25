From fabulous cushions to stylish rugs, the Paloma collection has everything you need for a quick and easy home update

Fans of Made.com are in for a treat with the wonderful new Paloma collection by fashion designer Barbara Hulanicki. Best known for founding the iconic label Biba in 1964, Barbara definitely knows a thing or two about style.

In more recent times, Barbara, who was awarded an OBE for services to fashion, has concentrated on interior design. And now the fantastic news is that her geometric Art Deco-inspired prints are available for us all to have in our living rooms and bedrooms – or anywhere you fancy!

Inspiration for the new Paloma collection may have come from the past, but the main aim was to take traditional designs and revamp them for today.

Working with Made’s in-house textile designer, Javier Navarro, this vision became a reality. The pair took Barbara’s intricate designs and gave them an entirely new look by playing with scale. ‘Barbara’s patterns are so iconic and recognisable, but we wanted to do something different,’ says Javier. ‘We blew up sections of her designs on a huge scale, which is an unusual way of approaching a print. Usually you find very centred and regimented patterns.’

The Paloma rug, for example, is a small crop of a large pattern. ‘Our thoughts were that if you took a piece of a huge vintage rug and cropped a corner, this is how it would look,’ says Javier.

Talking about the new pieces, Barbara says: ‘I’d describe my collection as Art Deco Modern. It is modern because of the interesting crops of the designs. I believe home design, like fashion, needs to be moved forward.’

We couldn’t agree more!

Take a look at the fantastic results below, all available to buy at Made, and all at amazing prices.

From top left: Paloma velvet reverse cushion in Pink, £25, Paloma velvet reverse cushion in Blue, £25, Paloma velvet reverse cushion in Grey, £25, and Paloma large wool rug in Grey, £25.

Which is your favourite?