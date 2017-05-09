For £2 you could own a Georgian manor house AND become a Lord or Lady!

Not only could you win a grand period home for £2, you could now also become the Lord or Lady of the manor

Remember the Georgian manor house raffle we told you about last month? If you haven’t already bought a ticket, you may want to now.

Not only is the gorgeous family manor house still up for grabs, but the title of ‘Lord or Lady Melling’ has also been thrown into the prize draw. Do you fancy yourself as a Lord or Lady of the manor?

Earlier this year, father of two Dunstan Low decided to shun the standard technique for selling a house and try something a bit different.

Melling Manor had been on the market for two years with no success, so Dunstan, 37, took to selling raffle tickets instead. For £2 a pop, members of the public can be in with the chance of winning the £845,000 property, located in Lancashire.

The restored six-bedroom manor house raffle prize is part of the old Melling Hall, and boasts a ballroom, a drawing room, original Georgian features and a large garden.

We can certainly imagine ourselves flouncing around the grounds in our glad rags, proudly declaring ourselves Lady of the Manor!

Dunstan told us yesterday that the family has now sold 350,000 raffle tickets, which is 70% of the ticket sale target. This means that they’ve raised approximately £700,000.

If the 500,000 ticket sale target is achieved before the deadline of August 1st, Dunstan has pledged to donate £25,000 to St John’s Hospice, and an additional £5,000 to the National Youth Advocacy Service (NYAS).

Dunstan told us: ‘NYAS is a really good charity so we are really happy to help them.

‘In return, NYAS will give the winner the title Lord or Lady Melling for 12 months. The charity was left the title as part of an estate and they raffle the title annually to help raise awareness and funds for their work.’

A manor house for £2 was a good deal already, but now the stakes have been raised even higher.