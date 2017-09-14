It's a record-breaking price for the New York borough

Oscar-winning actor Matt Damon and his family could be moving home. The We Bought a Zoo star has steered clear of menageries this time, and has instead set his sights on a spacious condo in Brooklyn Heights.

The six-bedroom property has a staggering asking price of $16.65 million – that’s around £12.4 million – and is located at the top of The Standish. Formerly known as The Standish Arms Hotel, the building welcomed paying guests for more than 70 years, before Jehovah’s Witnesses purchased it in 1981.

In 2007, it was sold on and converted into more than 90 apartments, which have now been redeveloped into around 30 larger residences. And it’s reported by The Wall Street Journal that Matt is snapping up the biggest of them all.

Taking up the top floor of the handsome Brownstone building, the Bourne Identity star’s new residence has its own private terrace. He will also have access to a shared rooftop, which has views across New York.

Other communal amenities include a spacious lobby, a fitness centre and a play area for children.

Built in 1903, The Standish was built in the Beaux-Arts style. Each room maintains its high ceilings and wide windows, meaning the apartments are flooded with natural light throughout day.

Matt and his family will enjoy panoramic views of the city, taking in the Statue of Liberty, the East River and the Manhattan, Brooklyn and Williamsburg Bridges. But given the high spec of these apartments, residents and visitors might will find the interiors just as eye-catching.

Inside the chic white kitchen, you’ll find masses of storage and premium appliances from Bosch and Italian cooking specialist Bertazzoni.

The bathrooms feature rain showers and freestanding tubs, with travertine marble cladding and glamorous brassware.

If you fancy living next door to Matt, you’re in luck! Five of the apartments in the building are still available to purchase, according to The Standish website.

A one-bed condo with en suite master bedroom, open-plan kitchen and living space and a separate cloakroom starts at a cool $1,290,000.