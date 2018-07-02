Take a tour around cosy chalet The Den in Oxfordshire

Be prepared to fall head over heels for this stunning riverside property!





Well, we’ve found a fabulous little hideaway property located in Henley-on-Thames. Oops, did we say little?! We meant a very generous four bedroom, two bathroom home, perfect for families. With captivating views of the river beyond and a gorgeous garden to while away the evenings in, The Den could be the dream home you’ve been looking for.

If that wasn’t enough, this house is a fairly modern build and can be found in a quiet, no-through lane. Wonderfully, you’re able to relax in luxury, knowing your peace and quiet is never intruded upon.

Exterior

Okay we admit it – the all-wooden vibe won’t be for everyone. BUT we love it – and we are also firm believers that you should never judge a book by its cover. There’s definitely a cosy woodland feel to this house and the inside is a modern masterpiece.

Kitchen

This streamlined kitchen and dining area is a complete dreamboat. We’re loving the seamless appearance of integrated appliances and neutral tones. With an added touch of black, there’s definitely a sophisticated edge to this kitchen. And how can we not mention those windows?! They’re flooding the space with natural light. Surely washing up will never be tiresome again with views like that!

Living room

Wow! This living room is truly lovely. It has a balcony attached offering views over the garden and river beyond. The TV really isn’t necessary when you’ve got such a glorious outdoors to gaze upon! The high ceiling graces the room with a fresh, open feel and makes the room light and spacious. The owners have kept things minimalistic with white walls for their interior. We think this is perfect, allowing the room to feel bright and clean.

This fabulous bedroom is again making the most of that natural light and quaint views. The built in wardrobes offer ample space without a clunky overbearing appearance. Your room can be clutter-free in no time!

How fabulous is this bathroom? The tiling makes us feel like we’re on a permanent holiday! The mosaic style tiling in the shower is a great modern touch. We love the circular sinks, giving you a bit of extra space to refresh in peace.

Well you could argue we’ve saved the best ‘til last! There’s an ample seating area available here, with the porch leading down onto masses of garden space, perfect for those glorious summery evenings. Spend your evenings listening to the river lapping against the deck with a chilled glass of wine and a good book.

Ooh we can picture ourselves there now! Can you?

Written by Lauren Goody