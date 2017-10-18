10 timeless styles we’ve inherited from our parents

When you fix yourself a drink with tonic water freshly fizzed in your SodaStream, take a look around and see how your parents decorating tastes have quite literally poured into your home...

1. Record player

With vinyl sales on the rise, do you ever wish you hadn’t forced your parents to throw out that ‘out-dated’ record player? Never fear, stores like Urban Outfitters are offering a very impressive, very colourful, selection so you don’t have to get yourself in a spin trying to keep up with the latest revival trend.

2. Feature wall

That wall you hated in your parents house? It’s the same one you’ve got making a very impressive statement in your bedroom. By adding a feature wall to a small room, you can dramatically increase its size. But be careful, you don’t want to revive some of your parents’ design disasters by using a plethora of wallpapers, as they say ‘too many cooks’…

3. Mason Cash mixing bowl

With roots in the 1900s, you can’t get more timeless than the Cane mixing bowl. Once sat on the kitchen counter in your great, great grandparents house, you still find yourself reaching for this same design day after day.

4. Anglepoise lamps

Your folks were on point with their classic lighting choices. No wonder they’re still changing the bulbs in that 1940 Anglepoise lamp. Why not transform the traditional and invest in one of the brand’s floor lamps? The perfect way to add character, and brighten up any room.

5. Alarm clocks

That school bell sound that used to get you out of bed in the morning is back, and with a vengeance. Now you can torture your kids with the same sound that used to ring in your ears every morning. Lucky for you these resurrected alarm clocks are easy on the eyes, and can add a statement to any bedside table.

6. Floor cushions

It’s a misconception that anything comfortable can ever go out of style. How can you go wrong with ground level seating that turns any wooden floor into a snug paradise?

7. SodaStream

Weekends haven’t tasted so good since your childhood. That distinctive SodaStream pop will always fill you with a sparkling excitement, even more so as an adult. It will definitely look at home alongside your mixing bowl, happily nesting in front of your feature wall.

8. Coffee pot

Admittedly this may be more for show than practicality, but who needs a fancy new coffee machine when you have real, timeless style?

9. Typewriter

There’s something about nostalgia. No matter how much hard work they are, we love our faithful originals. Take the typewriter for example, that heavy lump that sat on your folk’s dining table every night; maybe it’s that traditional no-second-chance quality sparking their resurgence, or maybe they just look great in your home office.

10. A splash of colour

This summer saw a 70s comeback, and your home should follow suit. Rinse away that white wash and follow in your parents’ orange patterned footsteps. Turns out they didn’t have it so wrong.