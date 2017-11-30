WIN a week behind the scenes at Ideal Home, with JD Williams…

Join the Ideal Home team and indulge your passion for interior design!

Do you love homes magazines and websites? Are you always on the look-out for the latest furniture, fabrics and accessories to decorate your house? Have you always dreamed of working in interior design? Then do we have a competition for you!

Ideal Home is delighted to be partnering with JD Williams on the amazing #DontTellMeICant campaign, which offers life-changing experiences to our readers. It’s all about inspiring you to embrace your passions and follow your dreams by opening up the doors to once-in-a-lifetime opportunities.

So if you’ve always wondered what it’s like to work in the world of interiors and are looking for a new adventure, we’d love you to join our editorial team for a fun, busy, inspiring and creative week from 15-19 January 2018 at our offices in Canary Wharf, London.

The lucky winner will get to experience:

A day assisting on one of our main decorating shoots

Planning content for Ideal Home’s June 2018 issue

An insight into how print and digital publishing works

Research and writing stories for our shopping pages

Writing a feature for Idealhome.co.uk

Writing posts for social media

Trips to PR breakfasts and press shows

A fabulous lunch with the Ideal Home team

Our winner will also have the chance to attend an exclusive event hosted by JD Williams in Manchester in February 2018. There, they will be able to experience workshops and a fashion show, with travel and overnight accommodation included in the prize.

For your chance to win this unique prize, please send us 150 words telling us about you and explaining why this would be your dream opportunity. Please also include a picture of you in your favourite room and send your entry to mycolourfullife@timeinc.com.

The closing date is Friday 15th December. We’re really looking forward to seeing your entries and those very special rooms. Good luck!