Aldi is selling a dehumidifier – and we predict its budget price will make it a sellout
But how does it compare to our top-rated models?
Aldi is selling a dehumidifier that may just be the perfect companion to get you through the winter season. Priced at £89.99 with a very generous 12L capacity, it's the cheapest we've seen compared to similar models on the market.
The best dehumidifiers have quickly become a must-have for homes throughout the colder months. Not only are they a game-changer if you want to dry clothes fast without using a tumble dryer, but they work a charm for helping to combat and get rid of damp in your home – an issue many of us know all too well during this time of year.
Given the dehumidifier's success as a now non-negotiable home appliance, the budget supermarket has hopped on the train with its own model – but does it have what it takes to be crowned one of the best dehumidifiers under £100?
Aldi dehumidifier
The Ambiano Midi Dehumidifier 12L promises to remove damp from your home and ensure an optimum temperature for drying clothes indoors at an affordable £89.99 price point. Mind you, we say 'affordable' because dehumidifiers with a 12L capacity typically don't go for anything lower than £100.
Therefore, just from a budget aspect alone, Aldi may already have won in that ballpark if a lower price point and larger capacity are your top priorities – whether you're choosing a dehumidifier for your bedroom or a dehumidifier for the kitchen.
Aldi's dehumidifier features a 24 hour programmable timer, adjustable humidity level, and overflow function.
Commenting on the Aldi dehumidifier, our Ecommerce Editor and in-house dehumidifier expert, Amy Lockwood agrees saying, 'While Aldi doesn't give a lot of information about the Ambiano Midi Dehumidifier 12L online, its low price tag is certainly appealing.'
But of course, while the prospect of snapping up a dehumidifier deal is always appealing, we want the assurance that whatever we purchase has a lasting impact in our homes – especially with a larger purchase like a dehumidifier.
Amy is the Ideal Home team's Ecommerce Editor. Her job involves putting all manner of products through their paces to find the best recommendations to help you create your dream interior or achieve a good night's sleep by sourcing on-trend, high-quality, and sustainable products for the home and curating buying guides.
Her specialist areas include dehumidifiers, air purifiers, sofas, mattresses, duvets, pillows, garden furniture, and more.
Amy goes on to explain, 'Usually spending less than £100 on a dehumidifier means that you'll be getting a Peltier dehumidifier with a low extraction rate, like the Pro Breeze 1500ml Mini dehumidifier which we rate as the best budget-friendly dehumidifier.'
'This Pro Breeze model only has an extraction rate – that means how much moisture it can extract from the air per day – of 0.5L. In comparison, the Ambiano Midi Dehumidifier looks to have an extraction rate of 12L which, if correct, means it's likely to be a much more powerful compressor dehumidifier.'
'We haven't tested it yet, and whilst I'm doubtful it will perform as well as the best-in-class MeacoDry Arete One Dehumidifier or the powerful De'Longhi Tascuigo AriaDry Multi Dehumidifier that makes short work of drying wet washing, there's no doubt its budget price tag will make it a popular purchase,' concludes Amy.
The Ambiano Midi Dehumidifier 12L is currently available to buy in Aldi stores nationwide, while stocks last. So, if this budget buy piqued your interest, be sure to snag one in-store before it's too late. Alternatively, here are our favourite top-rated dehumidifiers we mentioned throughout that you can shop now.
Shop our top-rated dehumidifiers
The best dehumidifier we've tested, the MeacoDry Arete One is quiet, easy to use, works superbly and is very energy-efficient compared to other compressor dehumidifiers.
Super sleek, with a built-in carry handle, this dehumidifier is big on style and performance, with a powerful extraction rate and dedicated Laundry mode that can dry wet washing fast.
Tiny, affordable, and with low running costs of just 1p per hour, we think this is one of the best budget dehumidifiers for small spaces. Plus, its small stature means you easily can tuck it away on a shelf or bedside table.
While the Aldi dehumidifier may not be next in line to be a Meaco Arete dehumidifier alternative, it boasts its own pros that certainly shouldn't be dismissed. Being a budget-friendly option without compromising capacity is certainly the most notable positive – and for many households, this is more than enough to get the job done.
We suspect dehumidifiers will only continue to rise in popularity more and more, so consider this your sign to do yourself a favour and snap one up.
Jullia Joson is Ideal Home’s Junior Writer. She’s always loved all things homes and interiors, graduating with a bachelor's degree in Architectural Studies from the University of Nottingham in 2022. Previously, she was an Intern Editor for ArchDaily. Now focused on news stories, Jullia can be found down the TikTok and Pinterest rabbit hole scrolling through any new and upcoming trends, hacks, and home inspiration.
