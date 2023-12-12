Frankie Bridge's designer boucle armchair exudes quiet luxury – and we found three equally gorgeous alternatives under £200

Presenter and former Saturdays member, Frankie Bridge, has been devoutly taking to Instagram daily to share with fans her current 'faves' this winter, encompassing everything from wardrobe staples to beauty essentials.

But of course, in true Ideal Home fashion, we've got our eye on Frankie's gorgeous boucle armchair which frequently makes a cameo on both the grid and her Instagram stories. The boucle furniture trend has no signs of exiting anytime soon – and Frankie Bridge will be one of the first to attest to that.

Unsurprisingly, we often take to celebrities to get a glimpse of the latest home decor trend they're championing. We previously praised Frankie's clever coat hook wall for organising small spaces, and have since got a sneak peek of her home which exudes elegance, stealth wealth, and quiet luxury in all the right ways.

Therefore, seeing Frankie embrace the boucle furniture trend only makes sense. Although of course, her version comes at a much higher price tag than many of us can likely afford to cough up.

Frankie Bridge's boucle armchair

If you're familiar with Frankie's Instagram, then you'll know that she's been posting consistently as part of her '12 Days of Christmas' competition as well as her weekly 'faves' every Sunday.

This of course means two things: A), we get to indulge in the new products she's showcasing and more importantly B), we get more glimpses at her glorious designer Eiccholtz Greta Chair in Boucle Cream, which retails for a not-so-humble price of £850.

The boucle armchair has made many cameos on Frankie's profile, but its most recent appearance on the grid was just this weekend.

Needless to say, it's beautiful and incredibly luxe. But also incredibly out of our general price range as far as armchairs go. Realistically, a lot of us would probably rather pocket that for one of the best sofas on the market instead.

But, it doesn't make us harbour any less interior envy.

Eiccholtz Greta Dining Chair in Boucle Cream £850 at Olivia's Crafted from solid wood with a black finish, it features the V-shaped legs that are characteristic of celebrated minimalist designs from the 1950s and 1960s.

Thankfully, it's not all doom and gloom. Boucle doesn't have to cost you an arm and a leg. We've long been hunting down more affordable options, like Amazon's boucle chair dupe and Homebase's Soho Home boucle armchair dupe.

And, since we loved Frankie Bridge's boucle armchair so much, we've tracked down a selection of similar boucle armchairs that will certainly be kinder to your pocket if you're itching to get the look in your own home.

Arbour Industrial Boucle Chair £199 at Dunelm Sit back, relax and enjoy the comfort of this stylish mid-century modern armchair, featuring a soft boucle upholstery. Cream Boucle Chair £150 at George Home This boucle chair combines modern elegance and comfort into one stunning, on-trend, and stylish piece of furniture. Alex Mid Century Boucle Armchair £125 at Homebase Mid century styling with a modern twist, this armchair will certainly make a statement in your front room.

And if you're worried about whether or not boucle still has a lifespan as part of 2024's living room trends, experts have assured it's here to stay.

'Whilst it was once considered a passing trend that would disappear after its moment in the spotlight, the popularity of bouclé has instead increased over time,' begins Lena Gierasinska, head of product and displays at Barker and Stonehouse.

'We've seen a sharp increase in consumers searching for bouclé upholstery, with a 258% increase in search terms since the beginning of the year, in comparison to other upholstery choices like velvet.'

'Cosy and chic, bouclé has stood the test of time thanks to its style, versatility and practicality,' adds Shelley Cochrane, accessories buyer at Furniture Village. 'The looped yarn means that it's a surprisingly durable and resilient fabric as it is very easy to clean and maintain, making it the perfect choice for a home with kids or pets.'

Lauren Zeng, design expert at Homary concludes, 'Boucle is refined, full of texture and offers a sense of luxury and calm with very minimal effort. There's no sign of this trend falling out of favour as we move into 2024 either as it has a timeless appeal.'

So, if you've been eyeing up a boucle armchair in true Frankie Bridge fashion, you can rest assured that it's not going anywhere anytime soon.