John Lewis reveals the lighting trends it predicts will dominate this year – and a retro motif is taking centre stage
These lighting solutions are big news
John Lewis made it very clear in their newest collection that lighting will be the hero of the spring season. The John Lewis lighting range is filled with some stunning pieces, including some lighting trends we've seen popping up everywhere this year.
From pioneering some of the best wireless lamps on the market to bringing back the striped motif with a vengeance, John Lewis' SS24 collection is brimming with lighting solutions, marrying functionality and style.
Now that John Lewis lighting range has had time to garner traction among shoppers, we've got the scoop on what's currently trending and the products worth investing in to refresh your living room lighting ideas.
John Lewis spring lighting trends
'We've spent the past 18 months developing our largest spring lighting collection to date – tripling the amount of lighting we have on offer – and introducing exciting new brands, including Lights & Lamps and houseof,' begins Camilla Rowe, home accessories buyer at John Lewis.
So, here are the three big lighting trends to keep a watchful eye on, along with some of our favourite buys.
Portable lighting
'Portable lighting is a huge trend for spring and we've introduced more new designs after the sellout success of our iconic Mushroom lamp. These rechargeable lights are so simple to use and can move around the house with you. They are brilliant to use on dining tables when entertaining friends and family to create a 'restaurant' style,' says Camilla.
You heard that right, dining room lighting has gotten a huge makeover by going wire-free. Following the success of other favourites of ours, including Dunelm's wireless mushroom lamp, we suspect the reign of portable lighting won't be dimming down anytime soon.
Create a chic sideboard look, a cosy reading corner or intimate lighting for after-dinner cocktails with this portable table lamp.
Stripes
'Stripes are everywhere this spring, and this season we are also introducing lots of candy stripes in fashion-inspired colours which can be seen in the Burano lamp,' continues Camilla.
Stripes are back and better than ever, the motif has been making deserving appearances among the latest home decor trends. It has been battling it out with checks and gingham as the print of the season.
M&S nailed the gingham trend with its M&S Kirsten table lamp (which is a five-time sellout, FYI) so we predict that this colourful stripey alternative will be giving it a run for its money as the next colourful viral lamp.
Taking inspiration from the colourful homes on the island of Burano near Venice, this decorative earthenware lamp is designed to stand proud in your home.
Natural materials
Finally, we're seeing all things natural and organic take the stage. 'Across our brand, we are seeing warm stones and natural materials come through which is a lovely way to bring new materials and textures to your home,' assures Camilla.
From stoneware to wooden accents, tapping into a 'lived-in' and organic look like we've seen with Michelle Keegan's new Athens Vase with Very is something we've certainly seen in abundance across homeware. Therefore, bringing that into our lighting solutions only makes sense, too.
Designed with a contemporary wiggly silhouette, this lamp's stem rises from a cylindrical plinth and the tapered shade adds a warm wash of light that'll suit a variety of living spaces.
With spring in full swing, we're excited to see how these lighting motifs will continue to develop and garner popularity within home design.
Jullia Joson is Ideal Home’s Junior Writer. She’s always loved all things homes and interiors, graduating with a bachelor's degree in Architectural Studies from the University of Nottingham in 2022. Previously, she was an Intern Editor for ArchDaily. Now focused on news stories, Jullia can be found down the TikTok and Pinterest rabbit hole scrolling through any new and upcoming trends, hacks, and home inspiration.
