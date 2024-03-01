The sell-out M&S Kirsten lamp has grown into a range of lights and vases – and we've got our eye on the pendants

Last year, we all went crazy for the Kirsten table lamp from M&S, which resulted in its selling out a total of five times. So due to popular demand, the Kirsten table lamp had several colour makeovers and this year, it has grown into a whole Kirsten range spanning various lighting styles, as well as vases.

This lighting trend and icon was originally launched in a dark green colourway in February 2023 and after its raging success, the brand added dark blue and red colours to its repertoire in the autumn. And now, the £59 M&S Kirsten table lamp is also available in a sunny ochre shade, just in time for spring.

But that’s not all. Earlier this year, M&S released the Kirsten Ceramic Checked Vase with a scalloped trim to match the lamp – and selling for only £15. Much like its predecessor, the initial release in green quickly sold out – and is still out of stock now. However, since then, an ochre and dark blue shades have been added to satisfy the demand.

To further expand the line-up, you can now also purchase brand new Kirsten pendant lights, floor lamp and wall light. The excitement is real!

(Image credit: M&S Home)

M&S Kirsten range

If you’re wondering what’s behind the massive success of the M&S Kirsten table lamp, then we think we have an answer – it's the lamp’s on-trend design that ticks the boxes of not one but several of the current home decor trends.

(Image credit: M&S Home)

‘Combining the popular cottage-core trend, and the rise of dopamine dressing in the home, our Kirsten Ceramic Table Lamp and Ceramic Checked Vase epitomise these trending themes,’ says Karen Thomas, M&S Home head of design. ‘With statement scalloped detailing and hand-painted finishes in a joyful colour palette, both are easy-to-style pieces, guaranteed to add a kitsch charm from season to season.’

So cottagecore – check. Dopamine decor? Check. The scalloped home furnishing trend? Check. Not to mention the actual checked pattern that covers the entirety of the vase and the base of the lamp which is a trend in itself.

While the new lighting additions don’t bear a check in sight, they feature the characteristically Kristen scalloped lampshades with a contrasting trim in dark green, much like the original lamp. And we’re sure that there will be more colourways available in the near future if the past designs are anything to go by.

Which one is your favourite?