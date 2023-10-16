Aldi reveals it's opening 12 new stores in time for Christmas – is your city on the list?

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Ideal Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

It's good news for Aldi fans as the budget supermarket chain reveals that it is officially opening 12 new stores before Christmas – and we've got the list of lucky cities that can expect budget buys on their doorstep before 2023 comes to a close.

Aldi, which opened its 1000th UK store in Woking last month is projected to open a new store a week on average between now until the end of the year.

These store openings are part of the supermarket's £1.4 billion investment to open new Aldi stores in 22 priority locations over a span of two years and serve more communities across the UK, with a long-term target of opening 1,500 stores in the UK.

Not only can shoppers enjoy great savings on their weekly food shop, but if you're a long-time Aldi fan then yes, that means that even more Specialbuys will be up for grabs.

After Aldi axed online delivery for Specialbuys, nabbing the best budget-friendly bits has been more of a task as of late. So we're willing to welcome new stores if it means a greater chance of snagging a sweet deal. Even more so now that Aldi's 2023 Christmas collection will soon be available to shop in-store, with the end of October being the earliest to get your hands on these festive goodies – so the more stores the better.

List of store locations opening before Christmas

Chip Lane, Taunton

Lees Road, Oldham

Pompey Central Retail Park, Portsmouth

Portrack Lane, Stockton

Fforestfach Retail Park, Swansea

Farnborough Gate, Farnborough

Becket Way, West Bridgford

Causeway Park, Staines-upon-Thames

Gateway Retail Park, Reading

Alvis Retail Park, Coventry

Broadway Green, Chadderton

Westway Retail Park, Cumbernauld

New stores in Taunton and Oldham will open this month, following the opening of three new stores last week, in Slough, Torquay, and Cannock, respectively.

Going forward, towns such as Farnborough and West Bridgford are set to see new Aldi stores open in November, with the rest of the regions across the UK expecting to welcome new stores before the end of 2023.

These store openings are extremely timely as we get closer to the festive period, both for those looking for gifts under £50 and those indulging in budget-friendly Christmas decorating ideas.

We've got Aldi's first-ever candle advent calendar, the Every Ways Pan, and the rest of its wider Christmas range to eagerly anticipate.

Commenting on the new store openings, George Brown, real estate director at Aldi UK says, 'We're welcoming more and more customers through our doors each week, which is why we're investing in new stores up and down the country to bring our great value groceries to even more people and meet the growing demand for Aldi.'

He concludes, 'Shoppers know they'll always get more for their money when they shop with us, and we're confident Aldi's success will continue to grow.'