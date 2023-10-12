I got a sneak peek at what Specialbuys Aldi has in store this Christmas – here's what I'm most excited about

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Ideal Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

I got to take a sneak peek at what Aldi has in store this year for the festive season at their annual Christmas Showcase, and I've got my eye on some eye-catching budget buys that I can't wait to get our hands on as a part of my list of long-anticipated Christmas ideas.

Listen, I'm fully aware that we still have Halloween to get through as we're smack bang in the middle of October, but I can't help but be filled with excitement for the festive season.

I was lucky enough to get a first preview of Aldi's Christmas collection for 2023, and all I'll say is that you ought to make room for even more budget Christmas decorating ideas because the themes are big and impressively in line with the latest trends we've dipped in and out of this year.

Here are the bits I'm most excited about – and when you can expect to catch them in store.

Aldi's new kitchenware releasing in time for Christmas (Image credit: Future/Jullia Joson)

Aldi Christmas Showcase preview 2023

The Aldi Christmas Showcase is an event that always gets high praise from the rest of the team at Ideal Home, and as a first-time attendee, there was many a thing that certainly caught my eye. So, let's talk about it.

Christmas candle range

Of course, if we're talking all things Aldi then we can't not talk about candles. Whether it's budget-friendly alternatives of some of our high-end favourites or standalone bestsellers, Aldi has long been a pioneer in supplying us with some of the best scented candles that won't break the bank.

This Christmas, we have Aldi's first-ever candle advent calendar to look forward to which will be available in stores from the 29th of October. However, at the preview, I also spotted their latest Christmas candle range, filled with returning seasonal bestsellers.

Aldi's new Christmas candle range (Image credit: Future/Jullia Joson)

Returning after rave reviews last year is the Hotel Collection XXL Wax Inclusion Candle, which is guaranteed to stand as a gorgeous centrepiece for any festive tablescape.

Priced at £24.99 (don't underestimate its size, believe us when we say it's huge), this candle boasts an inner core that burns down creating a lantern effect which glows for up to 200 hours.

This candle will be available in store from the 16th of November in both Paradise (bergamot, amber, and vanilla notes) or the festive staple Winter Spice (hints of orange, cinnamon, and clove) scent. I think it'll be a hit as one of the best scented candles for autumn.

Aldi's new Christmas candle range with returning bestseller, the Hotel Collection XXL Wax Inclusion Candle (Image credit: Aldi)

Novelty kitchenware essentials

It isn't Christmas if food isn't involved, and this year, Aldi is fully stocked up on all the kitchen and dinnerware essentials you'll need to promise the best budget dining room setup for the hosting season.

You probably already know about Aldi's Every Ways Pan that we're excited to get our hands on the 16th of November, but on top of that, Aldi has also got these amazing novelty casserole dishes I'm so smitten with coming in store this November.

Aldi's new novelty casserole dishes and decorations (Image credit: Future/Jullia Joson)

Scandi-style Christmas decor

Let's be real. Scandi-inspired anything and everything has more or less dominated a majority of home decor trends this year, but we're not mad about it. There's something about those neutral tones and natural materials that instantly make a space feel cosy, so it's no wonder that this style of decor has been the way forward.

Aldi's new Christmas decoration range (Image credit: Future/Jullia Joson)

So, allow us to introduce you to our personal star of the show: Aldi's Paper Snowman for £14.99. This little guy instantly caught our eye and we can already promise you that he'll be sitting pretty as part of our Christmas living room decor all season long when it hits the middle aisle on the 2nd of November.

Aldi's new Paper Snowman (Image credit: Aldi)

Made from premium paper and featuring a globe light inside, this honeycombed-shaped decoration will create a soft, warm glow in any room that it's placed in. Even better yet, once the festive season is over, this little snowman can be easily folded away when the time comes to store your Christmas decorations.

Mind you, these are only a handful of Christmas decor releases that I'm excited about out of the many I've got brewing in my head – but you'll be the first to know if I spot anything else of note. Let's get this festive season started!