Are blackout curtains or blackout blinds better for a bedroom? Experts explain the key difference and how to choose the right one for you

If you're a sensitive sleeper, you'll know there's nothing more distracting than light creeping into a bedroom, making it harder to get a restful night's sleep. That's where the right window dressing can make a difference. But when it comes to blackout curtains versus blackout blinds, which option is best for keeping your bedroom dark?

The answer isn't as black and white as you might think. While both can help block out unwanted light, the way they're fitted, lined and used can have a big impact on how effective they are.

To help you decide, I've spoken to industry experts to weigh up the pros and cons of blackout curtains versus blackout blinds, from how much light they block to which is more practical, and which looks better. Whether you're looking for some new bedroom curtain ideas, or a sleek, streamlined blind, there's no shortage of options.

Latest Videos From Ideal Home Watch full video here:

1. Which blocks out more light?

You might be surprised to know that, despite their name, neither blackout curtains or blackout blinds are guaranteed to create a completely dark room.

(Image credit: Future PLC / Anna Stathaki)

'Complete blackout is exceedingly difficult to achieve unless you have a fully sealed system,' explains curtain-maker Pat Giddens. 'Even the smallest gap around a blind or curtain can allow light to enter – and blackout lining can make that light bleed more noticeable.'

With blackout blinds, light can creep around the sides, as well as through gaps at the top and bottom of the blind. Pat recommends making a roller blind wider and taller than the window opening to minimise this, while cassette systems with side channels and a headrail enclose the blind more completely.

Blinds2Go offers a range of cassette-style blinds with integrated sidetracks, designed to reduce light creeping in around the edges.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Pat points out that a window that feels dark in winter can tell a different story in summer. 'Stronger sunlight, earlier mornings and later evenings put much more pressure on your window dressing in summer,' she says.

2. Which looks better?

The choice between blackout curtains versus blackout blinds may come down to the finish you're looking for. 'Curtains bring softness, warmth and a cocooning feel to a room, while blinds tend to offer a cleaner, more streamlined look and more precise control over light,' says Victoria Robinson, product manager at Hillarys.

(Image credit: Future PLC / Daniel Cox)

Roman blinds can be a good middle ground, combining the decorative appeal of fabric with a more compact fit.

High street retailers such as Dunelm and John Lewis offer Roman blinds in a variety of styles and designs.

You don't necessarily have to choose between blackout curtains or blackout blinds, either. Victoria says layering a blackout roller blind with curtains is a popular approach. 'It combines excellent light control with the softness and warmth that fabric brings to a space,' she says.

It's also worth thinking about how your window dressing will look when it's open and closed, which will make a difference to the overall finish.

3. Which is more practical and easier to clean?

'Curtains tend to be either open or closed, whereas blinds will give you more flexibility,' explains Victoria. Blinds can be adjusted to manage brightness, privacy and glare, whereas curtains generally tend to be open or closed.

It's also worth thinking about how easy blackout blinds and curtains are to clean. Roller blinds are the most low-maintenance option, says Victoria, as they're tend to be easier to dust or wipe down. Whereas curtains and Roman blinds are made of fabric, so they usually need more care.

'A quick dust or vacuum every few weeks is much easier than waiting until a deeper clean is needed,' she says. And before you do give them a clean, check the care instructions on the label.

Both blackout blinds and blackout curtains can also be motorised, which can be useful if you have mobility issues or want to programme your window dressings to open and close at set times.

(Image credit: Future PLC / James French)

4. Which is easier to fit?

Whether you're measuring curtains or measuring blinds, you'll need to get the dimensions right. Before you buy, Victoria recommends thinking about the space around your window, including any radiators, furniture or other obstacles that may affect your choice.

'People are often surprised that measuring is only half the job,' says Victoria. 'So, the best solution isn't always the product you initially think you want and set out to buy.'

With curtains, you'll need to measure the width of the pole or track and the required drop, rather than simply measuring the window itself. And before you fit a blackout blind, you'll need to decide whether you want them fitting inside the window or across the outside of it.

And if you're unsure, it's worth seeking professional advice to avoid making a costly mistake!

(Image credit: Future PLC / James French)

Verdict: So which should you choose?

Ultimately, the choice between blackout curtains and blinds comes down to your budget, your room and how much light you need to block. Blackout curtains offer more scope to minimise light gaps and create a softer, cosier finish, while blackout blinds may work better in smaller spaces and those who prefer a more streamlined look.

If blocking as much light as possible is your priority, you can combine the two. 'For the closest thing to a true blackout environment, my preferred solution would be a blackout blind underneath blackout-lined and interlined curtains, combined with a pelmet or another method of closing off the top and sides,' says Pat.

This approach is probably not necessary for everyone, but can make a big difference for infants, light sleepers or shift workers. It's worth bearing in mind that without a completely sealed system, some light may creep in.

Shop blackout blinds

Shop blackout curtains

M&S Brushed Eyelet Blackout Thermal Curtains £40 at M&S Brushed eyelet curtains that have a blackout lining and thermal lining, like these M&S ones, help keep rooms cosy in winter and cooler in summer. Dunelm Berlin Blackout Thermal Eyelet Curtains from £15 at Dunelm These blackout eyelet curtains are a budget-friendly option and come in a variety of colours. DUSK Herringbone Thermal Blackout Eyelet Curtains - Off White from £68 at Dusk These heavy herringbone curtains feature a 3-pass blackout coating and a thermal finish. Bonus is they're machine washable.

Now you're clued up on blackout curtains versus blackout blinds, which one gets your vote?