Struggling for Christmas gifting ideas? I was too, but not anymore. M&S just reduced the price of its already great-value Pure Mulberry Silk Pillowcases from £30 to just £22.50, and now I know exactly what I'm getting for all of my friends and family this festive season. (Yes, the men, too).

As Ideal Home's Sleep Editor, I've been lucky enough to put all manner of silk pillowcases to the test for our guide to the best silk pillowcases, and I was already impressed by the incredible value of M&S' silk range. But when I saw that they're now on sale for even less?! You better believe I'm adding to basket pronto.

At this price, I expect the M&S Pure Mulberry Silk Pillowcases to sell out fast, so if you're looking for a fail-safe Christmas gift idea, I recommend snapping up this festive treat (for yourself or for others) ASAP.

Now I have to admit, I'm a late convert to a silk pillowcase. Even though I have the curliest (read: frizziest) hair imaginable, I've somehow managed to ignore every recommendation to buy a silk pillowcase for most of my life.

Probably for a large part because silk pillowcases are *expensive*. When I was testing options for Ideal Home's best silk pillowcase guide, I laid my head on options that cost well over £100. And, yes, that's the price for *one* pillowcase, pillow not included. I was *very* sceptical that a piece of bedding that expensive could really be worth it.

But I'm not afraid to admit, I was wrong. Two days into testing, I immediately ditched every pillowcase I owned and have slept on a silk pillowcase ever since. And it doesn't even have anything to do with the tangle-free hair I now wake up with in the morning.

(Image credit: M&S)

Like all the best things in life, it's hard to explain how lovely something feels until you've experienced it, but in my opinion, everyone needs a silk pillowcase in their life. They're cool on hot nights; they don't dry out your skin like cotton or linen does, and many experts will tell you that Mulberry silk is naturally hypoallergenic and therefore a gentle option for sensitive or allergy-prone skin.

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However, none of that really explains how much better life is with a silk pillowcase. There's something magical about this fabric that can't quite be explained, and yes, I'm aware that's quite a big statement.

I gifted my (equally sceptical) Mum her first silk pillowcase for her birthday this year, and when I checked in to see if she was liking it, I found out she'd immediately bought another two so she had ones she could use on rotation. I'm now dubbing this the 'silk-pillowcase-effect'.

(Image credit: M&S)

That's why I'm entirely confident this is going to be a Christmas gift that literally everyone on my Christmas list will appreciate, even if they don't know it yet. And, with M&S now offering a pure Mulberry silk option for just £22.50, it's now very doable that I can gift that 'silk-pillowcase-effect' to more of my friends and family.

The one caveat? I think I'll need to move fast. Whenever M&S offers a truly great value piece of bedding or homeware, it tends to sell out *very* quickly, and I think the now £22.50 M&S Pure Mulberry Silk Pillowcases are likely to do the same... I'll race you to the checkout...

That said, I do have some backup options in my pocket. They may not be *quite* as good value as the £22.50 M&S Pure Mulberry Silk Pillowcases currently are, but I'll include the other affordable options I've tested (and some big-ticket buys) below in case you need a backup plan too.