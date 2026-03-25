As the owner of a very small master bedroom, I need all the clever bedroom storage tricks I can get my hands on. I do have a small wardrobe in the main bedroom, but other than two bedside tables, that's about all the small bedroom storage ideas I really have space for.

And my storage woes aren't helped by the fact that my dormer bedroom has a very low-sloping ceiling. This means that a low platform bed works best in the room, but the downside of my low-slung bed is that I lose that vital underbed storage area.

Or so I thought, because, thankfully, the £14 Dunelm Stripe Underbed Storage Bag has just changed that. And even better, this savvy storage hero is *cute*.

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Dunelm Striped Underbed Storage Bag £14 at Dunelm

Dunelm has a fantastic range of storage options in-store and online this season, but this stylish striped storage bag is definitely one of my favourites. And it's one of the most affordable. How often does *that* combination happen?!

It comes in three different colours – yellow, mushroom, and olive – and personally, I love that sunshine yellow stripe. It brings a smile to my face whenever I look at it, and personally, I'd be more than happy having it out on display rather than tucked under my bed. It's too pretty not to enjoy regularly!

However, unlike other storage options I've tried under my bed – such as regular plastic stacking boxes, which are too tall – it does actually fit under my bed if I want it to!

It has a fairly shallow height anyway (although there's still plenty of room for stashing clothes or bedding), and because this bag is made from fabric, that means it's also a little squishable, so it's perfect for squeezing under my low-framed bed. Woo hoo!

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(Image credit: Dunelm)

I also love the fact that it's zipped rather than having a lid I need to take off, as that means I don't have to pull the bag all the way out from under the bed to rummage inside it.

And it seems I'm not alone in rating this storage option highly. As one 5-star reviewer on the Dunelm website says, 'very happy with these underbed storage bags. They hold a lot more than a similar plastic storage box... look really great, have a double zip for easy access, and are of very good quality. I'm planning on buying more as there's always lots to store!'

'Stylish and good quality,' says another happy owner, 'really pleased with them. Changing from an ottoman bed to an open frame, where underbed storage will be visible, but I don't mind with these. Lovely colour.'

'I really love this item!' raves a third 5-star reviewer, 'great value and quality. It looks really smart, makes my room look so much tidier.'

(Image credit: Dunelm)

And of course, they don't have to be used under the bed. 'I bought three in different colours to store bedding, curtains, and cushions,' says one Dunelm shopper. 'All in different colours so as to find each easily, and all stacked up neatly in the airing cupboard.'

Plus, if stripes or the trio of colours on offer aren't your thing, there are plenty more options to choose from. I've rounded up some of my top picks below.

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All in all, I think this £14 bargain is well worth its price thanks to the fact it's made my bedroom look so much tidier.

And now I've seen how well it works, like many Dunelm shoppers have mentioned, I'm definitely considering stocking up on more!