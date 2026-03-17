Dunelm is always one of my go-to stores for stylish and affordable home storage, and I think this year the brand's collection is better than ever.

There's one particular £4 bedroom storage buy that I've had my eye on since I first spied it on the brand's website back in January. The only problem: the stylish yet budget-friendly The Edited Life Felt Bedside Pocket Organiser keeps selling out just as quickly as it comes back into stock.

I've tried to buy this clever storage solution three times already and missed out each time. But I won't gatekeep, because it's *finally* back online and in stock, and I think this super affordable buy is well worth snapping up before it disappears yet again.

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Dunelm The Edited Life Felt Bedside Pocket Organiser £4 at Dunelm

It may look simple, but this is a clever (and affordable) solution for banishing bedside mess and creating a calm, clutter-free bedroom.

If you're anything like me, then you'll know that any surface in the home can quickly become a clutter magnet if you're not careful, and, in my case at least, nowhere is this more apparent than my bedside tables.

I feel like I tidy them up at least once a day, and yet in no time at all, they seem to accumulate a roster of new items. The latest book I'm reading, my eyemask, jewellery, you name it, this 'clutter' seems to gravitate to my bedside table and then... stay there.

(Image credit: DOUGLAS GIBB PHOTOGRAPHY)

The result isn't quite the calming and artfully styled bedside set-up that I'm always aiming for.

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But as any good home organisation expert will tell you, bedroom clutter only exists when your bedroom storage ideas aren't quite on point. And that's exactly the problem the Dunelm Bedside Pocket Organiser sets out to rectify.

This felt organiser sits neatly between your mattress and your bedframe, and a range of different-sized pockets provide space for your phone, reading glasses, medication, or the bedroom TV remote.

It's very unobtrusive, and the perfect solution for storing all those everyday essentials (that would otherwise gather on my bedside table) out of sight.

(Image credit: Dunelm)

Those Dunelm shoppers who managed to nab this organiser the first time it hit the shelves have already rated it 5 out of 5-stars, saying it's 'exactly as the picture; easy to use and saves clutter on the bedside table... does the job perfectly.'

There are similar options on the market, such as the £6.99 Esteopt Felt Bedside Storage Bag or the £16.99 Kikkerland Boiled Wool Bedside Pocket, both available from Amazon, but, to my mind at least, none of them are quite as stylish as this Dunelm option.

Like a lot of the brand's The Edited Life storage collection, it's made from thick-cut felt in an off-white neutral colourway, and I think it's the perfect combination of style, practicality, and affordability.

In fact, I'm tempted by the whole of the Edited Life storage collection, especially the felted collection, which I think looks far more expensive than its price tag might suggest.

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However, it's the ingenious Bedside Pocket Organiser that's really caught my eye, and judging by how quickly it keeps selling out, I'm not the only one who's impressed!

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