If you ask me, a bedroom rug is one of the best ways to finish off your sleep space, and Greg James’ careful rug layering proves it's also an excellent way to zone your room.

For a bedroom that looks harmonious, following bedroom rug rules is essential. You don’t want one that is too big or too small for the space; consider your colour scheme and, of course, how it will help zone your bedroom .

If you’re in need of bedroom rug ideas , Greg James’ relaxed mix of a large jute rug and an embroidered runner rug is proof of how two different styles can work in harmony to zone your bedroom. Here’s how you can get the look, too.

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The BBC Radio 1 presenter and Broadcaster Greg James shares glimpses into his home life on his social media, and it was here we spotted his rug layering trick. In Greg’s bedroom, he has a large, square jute rug (which looks a little like La Redoute’s Aftas Square Hand-Woven Jute Rug ) under the bed, and a long embroidered runner along the edge of the room. While I don’t know the exact runner rug Greg uses, you could replicate the style with Dunelm’s Hani Floral Wool Runner (£159) .

‘Layering rugs doesn’t always have to involve an overlap. The exposed floorboards between these two designs are part of what makes the arrangement work. The larger woven rug anchors the bed, while the floral runner gives the room a softer, more decorative element. Giving each design a little breathing room lets you appreciate the texture of one and the pattern of the other,’ comments Nick Acaster, managing director at Rugs Direct .

‘There’s something cosy about introducing multiple layers of texture into a bedroom. A large rug creates a grounding presence, giving the bed a defined setting, while a runner extends that feeling of warmth and comfort into the surrounding space. It’s especially useful in a narrow stretch of floor between the bed and a chest of drawers, where a wider rug might be awkward to fit.’

How to get the look

What works well about Greg’s layering is that the two rugs complement each other beautifully. The natural look of the square rug matches the soft beige of the runner, with the two neutral colourways helping emphasis the pop of colour coming from the flowers.

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(Image credit: Future PLC/Siobhan Doran)

‘The two rugs complement one another because they're not trying too hard to match. In my experience, the most successful interiors have a sense of connection rather than perfect coordination. Shared tones, natural textures or a similar mood are often more important than identical colours or patterns,’ says Victoria Robinson , style and trend expert at Hillarys .

‘The larger rug establishes the bed as the focal point, while the runner introduces a separate zone alongside it. Rather than simply adding another texture, the runner creates a sense of direction through the room. It almost acts as a pathway, subtly separating where you walk from where you rest. It's a technique often used in boutique hotels because it makes a room feel more intentional without adding clutter.

‘I'm definitely a fan of using more than one rug in a bedroom when the space allows. Bedrooms today aren't just places to sleep; they're somewhere to read, get ready for the day, relax and switch off. Multiple rugs help create those subtle distinctions without the need for additional furniture or room dividers.’

And if you’ve been wondering where to buy rugs , here are a few of my favourite picks for a bedroom.

Shop bedroom rugs

Ruggable Morris & Co. Persian Scroll Tufted Rug From £119 at Ruggable This runner is so pretty, it's a great choice for a bedroom - especially if you want a similar floral look to James. Dunelm Kesia Scallop Textured Jute Rug From £49 at Dunelm This classic jute rug features a stylish scallop for a contemporary look. Ruggable Calabria Persian Tufted Rug From £99 at Ruggable I love a statement rug and this beautiful blend of colours and pattern makes this one a showstopper.

A bedroom rug can really elevate your space, and as Greg proves, you shouldn't be afraid of mixing styles and shape.