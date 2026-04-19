These milk steaming mistakes are standing in the way of you unlocking barista-level coffee at home – our experts have fixes for all of them

Mastering your at-home coffee machine is the key to a good brew in the morning, but having the same control over your manual milk steamer wand can sometimes take just as much, if not more, work.

That's why, if you love milky coffees (or even just entertaining those who do), you should think about your choice of milk frother from the beginning of your coffee machine buying journey too.

I've tested dozens of the best bean-to-cup coffee machines for Ideal Home in the last few years and the one thing all of my favourites have in common is a solid built-in milk steamer. If you love lattes and cappuccinos as much as I do, then these are the mistakes you should avoid even before buy your coffee machine as well as after you have it in your kitchen in order to keep the hot drinks flowing seamlessly.

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1. Picking the wrong machine

As someone with the great privilege of testing coffee machines for a living, it's an unfortuante truth that my latte art skills are very much lacking. I use the Sage Barista Express Impress everyday for my morning coffee, which has a great manual steam wand, but my microfoam is not really there (thanks wholly to user incompetence).

So, if getting the perfect latte texture is essential to you, then you have three options.

Either learn the barista-level skills you need, opt for an automatic machine (such as Ideal Home's top-rated version, the De'Longhi Rivelia) or get a semi-automatic version with a steamer that does the work for you. In particular, when I tried the Ninja Luxe Café, I absolutely loved its automatic frothing abilities and for its price, it's a total bargain.

I've laid out machines that exemplify those three options below.