The heatwave frazzled my seedlings – this is what I'm doing this week to help revive and recover them in time for summer

The most recent heatwave has wreaked havoc on my garden. Where I once had shelves of healthy seedlings, full of life and promise, I now have pots filled with limp (and more often than not crispy) seedlings that, at first glance, show little hope of revival.

However, all is not lost. While it is too late to save the brown and crispy seedlings, the limp yet still green ones have a hope of being resurrected and even fulfilling their destiny as part of my garden planting scheme.

Where I fell short was not knowing how much water to give your garden in hot weather . The seedlings needed more than the rest of my garden; however, with a little TLC some of my seedlings are already showing signs of life.

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1. Thoroughly water

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Most seedlings – mine included – are grown in small pots and seed trays (like these from Amazon). These have less soil than large pots, so they retain less water and dry out more quickly, leading to frazzled seedlings once the temperatures rise.

If your seedlings are showing signs of suffering from heat stress – probably with yellow leaves , wilting and limp – after a day in the sun, submerge the tray in a bucket of tepid water. Water from a waterbutt is best for this – this design from Amazon is disguised as a planter.

After an hour in the bucket of water, remove the tray and let all the excess water drain away. Watering this way is much more thorough than using a watering can or hose, as it ensures the rootball gets soaked rather than just the soil's surface, which quickly evaporates. It also protects you from overwatering as the plant only takes on the water it needs.

Check the seedlings the following morning; if they are looking a little plumper or standing a little taller, then all is not lost. Continue watering the plants this way during the heatwave and then, once temperatures drop, resume your usual watering routine.

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Experts advise watering in the morning, but also check the plants in the evening, as they might benefit from watering twice a day if the soil dries out very quickly. 'Give plants a thorough soak; a light sprinkle will only encourage roots to the surface where they are more susceptible to drought,' advises experts from Hartley Botanic.

If, after a few days, the seedlings aren't showing any improvement, it is time to start again and sow more seeds.

When attempting to revive frazzled seedlings, refrain from adding fertiliser to the water as it will cause more harm than good. In general, it is not advised to fertilise plants during a heatwave.

Alternatively, you could utilise smart watering technology – like this Eve Aqua controller from Amazon – to keep your garden hydrated.

2. Move to shade

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Seedlings are extremely vulnerable to extreme heat, so something as simple as moving them to a shadier spot can be the difference between them making it through or not. In fact, I did notice that my seedlings in the shade fared better than those in direct sun.

So it makes sense that moving your seedlings to a shady spot will prevent them from drying out as quickly and will help protect foliage from being burnt by the sun's rays. In an ideal world, it is best to move seedlings into the shade as soon as the temperatures start to climb.

Even if you have recently planted your seedlings in the ground, they will still benefit from garden shade ideas to keep your garden cool in a heatwave. This shade cloth from Amazon will block out 90% of the sun, while still being breathable and allowing water and air to pass freely.

'Temporary shade can make a world of difference for delicate plants or newly planted seedlings. I suggest using shade cloths, old sheets, garden umbrellas, or even propped-up cardboard to shield plants during the hottest part of the day. For potted plants, move them to a shadier spot until the heatwave passes,' advises Luke Newnes, new build gardening specialist at Hillarys .

If your seedlings are in the greenhouse, it is also a good idea to remove them and find a shady spot in the garden. Greenhouses are designed to be hotter than the exterior temperatures, which is ideal during colder spells, but quickly makes them inhospitable when temperatures significantly climb.

3. Mulch

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For larger seedlings, mulching can be a valuable addition, reducing evaporation and keeping water in the soil. Due to the seedlings' delicate nature, a lightweight mulch, like straw mulch – available from Amazon – is usually the best option.

This is especially beneficial for seedlings that were planted in the garden just before the heatwave. Mulching your frazzled seedlings – in addition to thorough watering – can help revive those seedlings planted in borders or beds.

4. Don't prune

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While it is tempting to remove those unsightly dead leaves, hold off for a few weeks. Cutting off part of the plant will not only add more stress to the plant, but the dead foliage can help to shield and protect the rest of the plant from the sun.

Once the seedling recovers and puts on new growth, you can then trim off the dead leaves.

Fallen Fruits Fallen Fruits Copper Plated Rain Chain £22 at John Lewis Rainwater is one of the best things to water seedlings with, and this rain chain will help channel it into a water butt or container for watering.