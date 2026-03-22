Storage is the most important part of a kitchen, but one that is surprisingly hard to get right. From organised under-sink storage to pantries that make your heart sing, there are so many different zones to get right, and finding the perfect places to shop for kitchen storage ideas will help get you there.

Keeping things neat will only get you so far when organising your kitchen - sometimes it's essential to buy some storage solutions that will transform the insides of your cupboards and drawers, or add storage to awkward areas of the room.

I search for the best kitchen products out there for a living and also get to peek into the most beautiful (and well-organised) spaces - these are the 5 best high street places to shop for affordable and useful kitchen storage systems to make your space work harder.

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1. Joseph Joseph

(Image credit: Joseph Joseph)

What they're known for: Innovative designs that are sleek and contemporary

Joseph Joseph is a firm favourite on the Ideal Home desk for kitchen gadgets and storage. I personally grew up in a household that pretty much solely used Joseph Joseph food storage boxes and other kitchen tools, so I can safely say that they hold up really well.

While the stackable food storage containers are perfect for saving on cupboard space, they're cleverly colour-coded, which helps to prevent lids from getting lost. However, it's their fridge storage that steals the show for me. It's all expertly designed to increase space, rather than take it away, with sleek designs that slot beneath shelves.

Having visited Joseph Joseph HQ myself and met with their designers, the technical details that go into these products are second to none.

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Fridgestore™ Large Clear Storage Bin £16 at Joseph Joseph UK If your fridge is a mess like mine then these bins are perfect for keeping different ingredients separated for easy access. Cupboardstore™ Large Film, Foil & Bag Organiser £16 at Joseph Joseph UK Finding space for essentials ike tin foil can be a challenge. This handy shelf makes use of dead space in a cupboard. Cupboardstore™ Set of 4 Grey Pan Lid Holders £13 at Joseph Joseph UK My pan lids are always neglected to the back of a cupboard but these handy holders mean they have a permanent home.

2. Dunelm

(Image credit: Dunelm)

What they're known for: Affordable kitchen storage solutions that you won't mind having on show

Dunelm is a household name for a reason. They're affordable and have so many storage items for the whole home, and their range of kitchen storage is destined for a chic pantry set-up.

Dunelm's Edited Life collection is my favourite for an upgrade on basic storage - the ceramic crates are perfect either on a worktop or in a fridge for storing fruit.

If you're short on space in your kitchen then I would recommend Dunelm for their storage systems like this corner caddy which provides a useful station for utensils and seasonings you need when cooking.

Glass Square Jar With Spoon £6 at Dunelm Finding storage containers that look stylish means you won't mind having it on show. Metaltex Slim Deluxe 3 Tier Trolley With Wheels £32 at Dunelm If you have any awkward spaces in your kitchen then slimline trolleys like this will create vital storage. Fridge Keep Fresh Storage Container £3.50 at Dunelm This is a tried and tested container on the Ideal Home team - it's great for keeping food fresher for longer.

3. IKEA

(Image credit: IKEA)

What they're known for: Clever, simple systems that can be built upon over time

IKEA kitchen storage isn't winning any medals for glamour and style, but it can be relied upon for handy storage that makes your kitchen work harder.

There are so many internal systems available that with revolutionise the insides of your cupboards and drawers, making use of every inch of space, but there are also lots of additional extras we love.

The hanging rails are a popular choice for adding pot and utensil storage to your walls and the under-cabinet mug holders are a favourite in my own kitchen for keeping cupboards free for food.

RÅSKOG Trolley £19 at ikea.com A special mention has to go to the RÅSKOG trolley - it's one of IKEA's most versatile storage solution and makes the perfect coffee or bar station in a kitchen. BEKVÄM Spice Rack £3 at ikea.com Making use of wall space is essential in a small kitchen - these can be attached to a wall or the inside of a pantry. IKEA KORALLVIPPA Dry Food Jar With Lid £12 at ikea.com Overhaul your dried goods storage with an entire set of these jars.

4. Amazon

(Image credit: Future PLC)

What they're known for: Easy options for last-minute weekend refreshes

Amazon has such a wide range of kitchen storage that you can almost always find what you need. It's ideal for when you get a surge of enthusiasm to clear out some cupboards or reorganise a pantry, and need some solutions at the last minute.

However, trawling through and finding the best bits can be tricky. I like to use Amazon for plastic or glass storage containers as you can often buy in bulk, and they often come with labels that really upgrade your storage. Next on my list is upgrading my seasoning drawer with matching jars and labels...

Taili Kitchen Sink Caddy £14.99 at Amazon UK This is the ultimate way to prevent fishing a soggy sponge out from your sink. Storivo Storivo 24 Pack Airtight Kitchen Food Containers £21.84 at Amazon UK I bought this set when mouse-proofing my kitchen and it's been perfect for years now - I love that you can change the labels. SavvyStor Savvystor 2 Pack Under Sink Storage £12.72 at Amazon UK Under-sink cupboards can be chaotic - these slimline storage containers will keep products upright and easy to reach.

5. M&S

(Image credit: M&S)

What they're known for: Style-first storage solutions

M&S is a new contender on my list of kitchen storage go-to shops, and they popped up on my radar after seeing their new chic food containers in trendy shades of pink, burgundy, taupe and navy.

Style doesn't stop there - their other kitchen storage comes in a very sophisticated rich wood tone, so you can create a cohesive scheme. It also looks far more expensive than it is and rivals Zara Home, albeit for a more affordable price.

Whether you're looking to transform your pantry ideas or make your small kitchen work harder, these buys are guaranteed to get you there.