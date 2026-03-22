I'm a kitchen editor on a mission to find the best kitchen storage – these are my 5 favourite places to shop for clever space-saving buys
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Storage is the most important part of a kitchen, but one that is surprisingly hard to get right. From organised under-sink storage to pantries that make your heart sing, there are so many different zones to get right, and finding the perfect places to shop for kitchen storage ideas will help get you there.
Keeping things neat will only get you so far when organising your kitchen - sometimes it's essential to buy some storage solutions that will transform the insides of your cupboards and drawers, or add storage to awkward areas of the room.
I search for the best kitchen products out there for a living and also get to peek into the most beautiful (and well-organised) spaces - these are the 5 best high street places to shop for affordable and useful kitchen storage systems to make your space work harder.Article continues below
1. Joseph Joseph
What they're known for: Innovative designs that are sleek and contemporary
Joseph Joseph is a firm favourite on the Ideal Home desk for kitchen gadgets and storage. I personally grew up in a household that pretty much solely used Joseph Joseph food storage boxes and other kitchen tools, so I can safely say that they hold up really well.
While the stackable food storage containers are perfect for saving on cupboard space, they're cleverly colour-coded, which helps to prevent lids from getting lost. However, it's their fridge storage that steals the show for me. It's all expertly designed to increase space, rather than take it away, with sleek designs that slot beneath shelves.
Having visited Joseph Joseph HQ myself and met with their designers, the technical details that go into these products are second to none.
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2. Dunelm
What they're known for: Affordable kitchen storage solutions that you won't mind having on show
Dunelm is a household name for a reason. They're affordable and have so many storage items for the whole home, and their range of kitchen storage is destined for a chic pantry set-up.
Dunelm's Edited Life collection is my favourite for an upgrade on basic storage - the ceramic crates are perfect either on a worktop or in a fridge for storing fruit.
If you're short on space in your kitchen then I would recommend Dunelm for their storage systems like this corner caddy which provides a useful station for utensils and seasonings you need when cooking.
3. IKEA
What they're known for: Clever, simple systems that can be built upon over time
IKEA kitchen storage isn't winning any medals for glamour and style, but it can be relied upon for handy storage that makes your kitchen work harder.
There are so many internal systems available that with revolutionise the insides of your cupboards and drawers, making use of every inch of space, but there are also lots of additional extras we love.
The hanging rails are a popular choice for adding pot and utensil storage to your walls and the under-cabinet mug holders are a favourite in my own kitchen for keeping cupboards free for food.
4. Amazon
What they're known for: Easy options for last-minute weekend refreshes
Amazon has such a wide range of kitchen storage that you can almost always find what you need. It's ideal for when you get a surge of enthusiasm to clear out some cupboards or reorganise a pantry, and need some solutions at the last minute.
However, trawling through and finding the best bits can be tricky. I like to use Amazon for plastic or glass storage containers as you can often buy in bulk, and they often come with labels that really upgrade your storage. Next on my list is upgrading my seasoning drawer with matching jars and labels...
5. M&S
What they're known for: Style-first storage solutions
M&S is a new contender on my list of kitchen storage go-to shops, and they popped up on my radar after seeing their new chic food containers in trendy shades of pink, burgundy, taupe and navy.
Style doesn't stop there - their other kitchen storage comes in a very sophisticated rich wood tone, so you can create a cohesive scheme. It also looks far more expensive than it is and rivals Zara Home, albeit for a more affordable price.
Whether you're looking to transform your pantry ideas or make your small kitchen work harder, these buys are guaranteed to get you there.
After starting out her journey at Future as a Features Editor on Top Ten Reviews, Holly is now a Content Editor at Ideal Home, writing about the very best kitchen and bathroom designs and buys. At Top Ten Reviews, she focussed on TikTok viral cleaning hacks as well as how to take care of investment purchases such as lawn mowers, washing machines and vacuum cleaners. Prior to this, Holly was apart of the editorial team at Howdens which sparked her interest in interior design, and more specifically, kitchens (Shaker is her favourite!).