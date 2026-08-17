MADE just dropped the ultimate mid-century furniture collection inspired by London's iconic Barbican estate, and this unique coffee table is the star
The modular coffee table is ‘inspired by the Barbican’s sweeping architecture’
This is not a drill and I can hardly contain my excitement! And that’s because London’s most iconic building and arts centre, the Barbican, just joined forces with one of my favourite homeware brands, MADE, gracing us all with one of the most iconic homeware and furniture collections. The MADE x Barbican range is available to shop at MADE.com and Next – including the special Plinth coffee table that in my opinion, is the true star of the offering.
Just when I thought I’d seen the most exciting launches and partnerships of the year, be it Tan France’s collection for Castlery or the soon-to-be-launched Kelly Wearstler x H&M Home collab, this match made in design heaven drops with prices starting from £32. And now I’m left drooling over the most stylish and unique coffee table, some of the chicest lamps and lighting fixtures and more.
Famous for its distinct brutalist architecture, 1960s and 70s mid-century style and a large tropical conservatory among other things, the Barbican is a Grade II-listed landmark that’s nothing short of iconic. So a collection created in partnership with this establishment, especially when it’s with another great and well-loved brand like MADE, is going to go down in history and remain itself iconic for years to come. So snap up your favourite piece (or pieces) now or regret not doing so later.
‘There was so much inspiration to choose from, and each piece captures something different, which makes each item special in its own way,’ said Beatriz Nuno, MADE's head of design, to Ideal Home. ‘Seeing the whole collection in its entirety truly captures the essence of the Barbican, but individually these pieces can be styled in a range of different ways.’
Why the Plinth coffee table is so special
A piece of furniture that’s flexible and multi-purpose is always a winner in my eyes. Especially if it looks great while doing so. The modular Plinth coffee table from the MADE x Barbican collection, selling for £379, ticks all the boxes.
‘The Plinth Coffee Table was inspired by the Barbican’s sweeping architecture, from its sunken seating pods to its curved roofs,’ Beatriz at MADE explains. ‘The flexibility of the design was important to us, so it could adapt to different spaces, rather than being fixed to one way of being used.’
Consisting of two semi-circular pieces, the coffee table can be arranged as a full circle, or the two halves can be separated and made into two side tables. The possibilities are endless. ‘It can be styled together, placed apart or arranged in an S-shaped layout. The base is crafted from ash with a mid-tone stain, contrasting against the blue gloss-lacquered top,’ Beatriz says.
Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how
More top picks from the collection
As both the exterior and interiors of the Barbican were the reference points for the look and feel of this range, the entire collection is held together by a running theme of a mid-century aesthetic. Along with a very distinctive colour palette that feels both a little retro and is right on the current colour trends at the same time - combining baby blue, butter yellow, dark olive green, deep burgundy and brown - and pairing it with dark wood and chrome.
‘Colour was a key part of the design process from the very beginning,’ Beatriz explains. ‘Our ambition was to create a palette inspired by the past, but refreshed for contemporary living. We studied the archive to understand the evolution of colour throughout the Barbican's history, looking at everything from original graphics and show flat photography, and even materials created to promote the estate to prospective residents. The result is a balanced collection of colours rooted in 1960s interiors.’
And aside from the Plinth coffee table, these are some of my other top picks from the range, all having that same 1960s theme and cohesive colour palette in common.
The Avalon is an existing modular sofa by MADE. But for this collaboration, it comes upholstered in this burgundy jacquard fabric with a pattern inspired by the Barbican balconies.
While the colourful chrome lamps look playful and cool, the wooden light fixtures of this range are so elevated and sophisticated. Also available as a flush ceiling light, this wall light comes with a square dark wooden frame and a pillowed glass diffuser in the centre.
Other favourite MADE new-in pieces
Are you going to be investing in the MADE x Barbican collection? And if so, what pieces have you got your eyes on?
Sara Hesikova has been Room Decor Editor at Ideal Home since June 2024, starting at the title as a News Writer in July 2023. She is now also the Ideal Home Certified Expert on Furniture, and so far has tried over 300 different sofas.
Graduating from London College of Fashion with a bachelor’s degree in fashion journalism in 2016, she got her start in niche fashion and lifestyle magazines like Glass and Alvar as a writer and editor before making the leap into interiors, working with the likes of 91 Magazine and copywriting for luxury bed linen brand Yves Delorme among others.