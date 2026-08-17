This is not a drill and I can hardly contain my excitement! And that’s because London’s most iconic building and arts centre, the Barbican, just joined forces with one of my favourite homeware brands, MADE, gracing us all with one of the most iconic homeware and furniture collections. The MADE x Barbican range is available to shop at MADE.com and Next – including the special Plinth coffee table that in my opinion, is the true star of the offering.

Just when I thought I’d seen the most exciting launches and partnerships of the year, be it Tan France’s collection for Castlery or the soon-to-be-launched Kelly Wearstler x H&M Home collab, this match made in design heaven drops with prices starting from £32. And now I’m left drooling over the most stylish and unique coffee table, some of the chicest lamps and lighting fixtures and more.

MADE x Barbican Plinth Blue Gloss and Oak Round Set of 2 Coffee Tables £379 at Next

Famous for its distinct brutalist architecture, 1960s and 70s mid-century style and a large tropical conservatory among other things, the Barbican is a Grade II-listed landmark that’s nothing short of iconic. So a collection created in partnership with this establishment, especially when it’s with another great and well-loved brand like MADE, is going to go down in history and remain itself iconic for years to come. So snap up your favourite piece (or pieces) now or regret not doing so later.

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‘There was so much inspiration to choose from, and each piece captures something different, which makes each item special in its own way,’ said Beatriz Nuno, MADE's head of design, to Ideal Home. ‘Seeing the whole collection in its entirety truly captures the essence of the Barbican, but individually these pieces can be styled in a range of different ways.’

(Image credit: MADE)

Why the Plinth coffee table is so special

A piece of furniture that’s flexible and multi-purpose is always a winner in my eyes. Especially if it looks great while doing so. The modular Plinth coffee table from the MADE x Barbican collection, selling for £379, ticks all the boxes.

‘The Plinth Coffee Table was inspired by the Barbican’s sweeping architecture, from its sunken seating pods to its curved roofs,’ Beatriz at MADE explains. ‘The flexibility of the design was important to us, so it could adapt to different spaces, rather than being fixed to one way of being used.’

(Image credit: MADE)

Consisting of two semi-circular pieces, the coffee table can be arranged as a full circle, or the two halves can be separated and made into two side tables. The possibilities are endless. ‘It can be styled together, placed apart or arranged in an S-shaped layout. The base is crafted from ash with a mid-tone stain, contrasting against the blue gloss-lacquered top,’ Beatriz says.

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(Image credit: MADE)

More top picks from the collection

As both the exterior and interiors of the Barbican were the reference points for the look and feel of this range, the entire collection is held together by a running theme of a mid-century aesthetic. Along with a very distinctive colour palette that feels both a little retro and is right on the current colour trends at the same time - combining baby blue, butter yellow, dark olive green, deep burgundy and brown - and pairing it with dark wood and chrome.

(Image credit: MADE)

‘Colour was a key part of the design process from the very beginning,’ Beatriz explains. ‘Our ambition was to create a palette inspired by the past, but refreshed for contemporary living. We studied the archive to understand the evolution of colour throughout the Barbican's history, looking at everything from original graphics and show flat photography, and even materials created to promote the estate to prospective residents. The result is a balanced collection of colours rooted in 1960s interiors.’

And aside from the Plinth coffee table, these are some of my other top picks from the range, all having that same 1960s theme and cohesive colour palette in common.

MADE x Barbican Curve Chrome and Red Table Lamp £50 at Next Reminiscent of designer Scandi lamps, this curvy table lamp combines a chrome base with a burgundy shade, also available in baby blue and olive green. I love the detail of colourful wire, too. MADE x Barbican Dual Olive Velvet Accent Chair £450 at Next This accent chair boasts the most recognisably mid-century design out of the whole line-up. The unique geometric armrests/legs in dark wood with exposed metal rods really make it stand out. It also comes in off-white upholstery. MADE x Barbican Plinth Yellow Gloss and Oak Oval Fixed 6 Seater Dining Table £599 at Next I love this stylish dining table for two main reasons - for one, the lacquered base in butter yellow is chef's kiss. And considering the size and high-end look of it, £599 is a very reasonable price. MADE x Barbican Avalon 3-seater sofa in Balcony Woven Jacquard £1375 at Next The Avalon is an existing modular sofa by MADE. But for this collaboration, it comes upholstered in this burgundy jacquard fabric with a pattern inspired by the Barbican balconies. MADE x Barbican Balcony cushion £40 at Next Speaking of the Barbican balconies, this motif can be seeen aross a few different pieces, including cushions like this one. It cleverly combines different textures and colours and it's also available in a burgundy version. MADE x Barbican Coffer Wood Wall Light £89 at Next While the colourful chrome lamps look playful and cool, the wooden light fixtures of this range are so elevated and sophisticated. Also available as a flush ceiling light, this wall light comes with a square dark wooden frame and a pillowed glass diffuser in the centre.

Other favourite MADE new-in pieces

MADE Hadlo Pure Cotton Curtains With Velvet Loops From £85 at M&S I love both the colour and the texture contrast between the cotton curtains and the velvet loops. And they come in four different colourways. MADE Morven Pure Cotton Cushion £38 at M&S This squishy basket weave-style cushion is stylish, cool yet fun. It will bring texture, colour and pattern to your living room. MADE Finnur Pure Cotton Bedding Set From £29 at M&S Existing customers praise the great quality of this bed linen set - as well as other styles from the brand. I'm really into the weave-like print and the soft blue and cream colour combo.

Are you going to be investing in the MADE x Barbican collection? And if so, what pieces have you got your eyes on?